High school football season is back, and so are our weekly predictions for local games. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will offer his picks on the games.

High school football season is back, and so are our weekly predictions for local games. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will offer his picks on the games.

. Last week: 21-6. Season: 363-71-1 . Open Division Columbus at Raines , 6:30 p.m.: The Explorers may win the Open Division, and they’re coming off a 38-point drubbing of a team the Vikings will meet next week.

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N4J pick: Columbus 35, Raines 13. State series playoffs Second round, Nov. 20 Region 1-1A Fort White at Blountstown , 7:30 p.m.: Indians have their work cut out for them. N4J pick: Blountstown 31, Fort White 21. Region 2-1A Melbourne Central Catholic at Trinity Christian : Conquerors on cruise control here.

N4J pick: Trinity 35, Melbourne Central 14. University Christian at Hawthorne , 7:30 p.m.: UC is definitely the underdog here but I’ve thought all season that they’d face Trinity in the playoffs. Upset pick. N4J pick: UC 28, Hawthorne 24.

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Region 1-2A Florida High at Bolles : No trouble for the Bulldogs. They’re on to the regional finals. N4J pick: Bolles 38, Florida High 20. Region 1-3A Wakulla at Baker County , 7:30 p.m.: Wildcats get revenge from regular season loss.

N4J pick: Baker County 17, Wakulla 13. Region 1-4A Choctaw at Columbia , 7:30 p.m.: Indians are a tough one, but Tigers move on. N4J pick: Columbia 35, Choctaw 24. Rickards at St. Augustine : Yellow Jackets set up clash with Columbia.

N4J pick: St. Augustine 34, Rickards 14. Region 1-5A Evans at Mandarin , 6:30 p.m.: Mustangs are going to win this region. N4J pick: Mandarin 33, Evans 20. Nease at Gainesville Buchholz : Bobcats are on nine-game playoff winning streak against local teams.

N4J pick: Buchholz 31, Nease 28. Independent League 2 All games Thursday, Nov. 19 Regional finals Hilliard at Jay , 8:30 p.m.: Red Flashes stay perfect on the road. N4J pick: Hilliard 34, Jay 30. Florida Invitational Tournament All games Thursday, Nov. 19 Class 4A-6A Booker T. Washington at Beachside : Cudas keep on rolling.

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N4J pick: Beachside 31, Booker T. Washington 20. Class 1A-3A Cypress Lake at Suwannee , 7:30 p.m.: This is how you know there are too many teams in the postseason. Bulldogs cruise here. N4J pick: Suwannee 28, Cypress Lake 14.

Sunshine State Athletic Association Friday, Nov. 20 Atlantic League championship West Nassau vs. King’s Academy , at The Villages: Warriors need to have their game of the season here. N4J pick: King’s Academy 28, West Nassau 21. Atlantic League BOUND division championship Interlachen at Coral Shores : Rams have been cooking in the playoffs. N4J pick: Interlachen 33, Coral Shores 24.