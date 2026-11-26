High school football ‘26: Picking all the winners for third-round playoff games
High school football season is back, and so are our weekly predictions for local games. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will offer his picks on the games.
High school football season is back, and so are our weekly predictions for local games. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will offer his picks on the games.
. Last week: 10-4. Season: 373-75-1 . State series playoffs Third round, Friday, Nov. 27 Region 2-1A University Christian at Trinity Christian : In an upset, Christians get it done.
N4J pick: UC 31, Trinity Christian 27. Region 1-2A Pensacola Catholic at Bolles : Not even close here. Bulldogs cruise. N4J pick: Bolles 35, Pensacola Catholic 13.
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