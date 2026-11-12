High school football ‘26: Picking all the winners for opening round playoff games

High school football season is back and so are our weekly predictions for local games. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will offer his picks on the games.

High school football season is back and so are our weekly predictions for local games. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will offer his picks on the games.

. Last week: 3-2. Season: 342-65-1 . Open division playoffs First round, Nov. 13 Pool B Raines at West Boca Raton , 6:30 p.m.: Until the Vikings actually lose a game, I can’t pick against them.

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N4J pick: Raines 27, West Boca Raton 24. State series playoffs First round, Nov. 13 Region 1-1A Baker at Fort White , 7:30 p.m.: Indians get things done here. N4J pick: Fort White 28, Baker 21. Region 2-1A Father Lopez at Trinity Christian : Conquerors have eyes on the state semifinals.

N4J pick: Trinity 38, Father Lopez 14. Wildwood at University Christian , 7:30 p.m.: Go ahead and book UC-Hawthorne in Round 2. N4J pick: UC 35, Wildwood 7. Region 1-2A Freeport at Bolles : Bulldogs coast in their opener.

N4J pick: Bolles 42, Freeport 13. Jackson at Florida High , 7:30 p.m.: Think this is too steep of a climb for the Tigers. N4J pick: Florida High 28, Jackson 14. Region 2-2A Berkeley Prep at Bradford , 7:30 p.m.: Tough playoff draw and low seed for the Tornadoes, but they get it done.

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N4J pick: Bradford 28, Berkeley Prep 20. Region 1-3A Godby at Palatka : Panthers have had a great season, but this is a tough task. N4J pick: Godby 35, Palatka 14. Bishop Kenny at Pensacola Pine Forest , 8 p.m.: The Caleb Mattison Show rolls on.

N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 31, Pine Forest 24. South Walton at Baker County , 7:30 p.m.: Wildcats have a very good defense. N4J pick: Baker County 17, South Walton 10. Region 1-4A Clay at Columbia , 7:30 p.m.: Great turnaround for the Blue Devils, but Tigers are a state semifinal favorite.

N4J pick: Columbia 35, Clay 20. Tallahassee Lincoln at St. Augustine : Jackets will face Columbia in the regional final. N4J pick: St. Augustine 34, Lincoln 14. Rickards at Ed White , 6:30 p.m.: Commanders cruise here to set up playoff rematch against St. Augustine.

N4J pick: Ed White 35, Rickards 14. Region 1-5A Oakleaf at Mandarin , 6:30 p.m.: Mustangs are the best team in this region by at least two touchdowns. N4J pick: Mandarin 38, Oakleaf 13. Bartram Trail at Evans : Bears have a tough assignment on the road.

N4J pick: Evans 24, Bartram Trail 20. Ponte Vedra at Gainesville Buchholz : Bobcats make it a short playoff stay for Sharks. N4J pick: Buchholz 41, Ponte Vedra 21. Nease at Pace , 8:30 p.m.: Panthers get it done in the Panhandle.

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N4J pick: Nease 30, Pace 20. Region 1-6A Lake Mary at Creekside : Yes, the Knights are hosting a 2-8 team. N4J pick: Creekside 33, Lake Mary 20. Florida Invitational Tournament All games Thursday, Nov. 12 Class 1A-3A Cypress Lake at Suwannee , 7:30 p.m.: This is how you know there are too many teams in the postseason.

Bulldogs cruise here. N4J pick: Suwannee 28, Cypress Lake 14. Class 4A-6A Tocoi Creek at Lake Howell , 7:30 p.m.: Toros somehow made the FIT after teams opted out. N4J pick: Lake Howell 35, Tocoi Creek 13.

St. Cloud at Riverside , 6:30 p.m.: Generals had a turbulent season but they’re still playing on. N4J pick: St. Cloud 28, Riverside 20. Yulee at Beachside : Barracudas hand the Hornets a FIT loss. N4J pick: Beachside 33, Yulee 30.

Independent League 2 Regional semifinals Thursday, Nov. 12 Providence at Hilliard , 7 p.m.: Red Flashes still rolling on. N4J pick: Hilliard 31, Providence 24. High school Gator Bowl Postseason bowl game Thursday, Nov. 12 Ribault vs. Fletcher , Nimnicht Stadium, Fort Family Regional Park: Senators get a sixth win after missing the playoffs and opting out of the FIT. N4J pick: Fletcher 38, Ribault 14.

Atlantic League division playoffs Semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 Union County at West Nassau : Warriors are too strong on the line of scrimmage. They’re headed back to the championship. N4J pick: West Nassau 42, Union County 20. Consolation bracket Interlachen at Liberty County : No one wants to face the red-hot Rams now.

N4J pick: Interlachen 28, Liberty County 20. 11-man state championship playoffs Semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 Episcopal at Tallahassee Maclay : Can’t pick against the Eagles now. N4J pick: Episcopal 35, Maclay 31. Consolation bracket Keswick Christian at Duval Charter : Can the Panthers keep their season alive? N4J pick: Keswick Christian 28, Duval Charter 21.