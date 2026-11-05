High school football ‘26: Four SSAA playoff games to watch on Friday night

High school football season is winding down. The Sunshine State Athletic Association playoffs are in the second round. A look at four of those matchups here.

High school football season is winding down. The Sunshine State Athletic Association playoffs are in the second round. A look at four of those matchups here.

. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Four games to watch on Friday night SSAA Atlantic League playoffs Fernandina Beach at West Nassau The third consecutive playoff meeting between the Nassau County rivals. West Nassau won the regular season showdown 30-24 in a game that was close until the finish.

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The Warriors are 21-5 against the Pirates since 2004. But Fernandina Beach won a 24-20 playoff game between a 9-1 West Nassau in 2024, so there’s going to be no chance that the Warriors take this one lightly. West Nassau topped Fernandina Beach 20-10 in the playoffs lost year. The Warriors and Pirates both played challenging schedules.

West Nassau has been hammered by injuries but has been able to ride it out. RB Smo Green has remained the No. 1 option, followed by Avery Griffin . The offensive line is a strength and will continue to power the Warriors. On defense, Kayden Thompson, Braxton Krauss and Nate Batrous have a combined 42 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

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For Fernandina Beach, Fred Jones has 725 rushing yards and seven TDs to lead the ground game. Through the vertical game, Beck Rohe , Ethan Watts and Aydin Poe have a combined 11 TD catches. QBs Blake Rothermel and Talan Van Delinder have a combined 17 TD passes. Union County at Paxon , 6:30 p.m. The second meeting of the season between the SSAA contenders.

The Golden Eagles won the first meeting on Oct. 23 convincingly . Paxon RB KJ Palmer is winding down an electric career for the program. He enters this game with 2,155 yards and 25 TDs. Palmer likely needs two explosive games to become the second area RB this season to surpass 5,000 career rushing yards.

Bishop Kenny’s Caleb Mattison cracked the milestone, too. Palmer has 4,543 yards rushing in his career. Another area player, University Christian’s Kyree Wilson could also reach that number this season. Palmer has been a huge part of the Golden Eagles, but he hasn’t been at it alone.

QB Javier Dixon has mixed in 11 TD passes . The defensive line and linebacking core has been solid. Derrick Williams , Kamyar Perry , Javon Johnson, Marquis Long and Elias Jarvis have racked up a combined 70 tackles for loss and 34 sacks. … On the other side of the field is a Union County squad that’s in the middle of a turnaround season.

The Tigers have been a bit up and down this season with a hot start followed by a three-game losing streak before bouncing around the won-loss column after that. Hall of fame coach Robby Pruitt has helped stabilize a program that he led to three consecutive state championships and a Florida-record 52 straight wins in that span. RB Bryce Lawton has 1,256 rushing yards and 22 TDs followed by Ricky Barr .

That duo has given the Tigers a powerful ground attack. LB Matthew Rogers leads Union County in tackles . LB Li’Darius Seymore has 11 tackles for loss. Can that defense hem in Palmer and a Paxon team that rattled off a 21-point comeback in the playoff opener against Lafayette?

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SSAA 11-man state championship bracket Christ’s Church Academy at Maclay RB Jaylin Robinson has been a terror for the Eagles. He’s at 2,334 rushing yards and 34 TDs. QB Adam Berquist has 17 TD passes, more than half of those going to Ellias Nelson , Palmer Cowart and Jacob Cogner . In the shadows of CCA’s dominance on the ground, the defense has been a wrecking ball.

On defense, DL Isaiah Johnson has 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. Palmer Cowart and Colson Cowart have combined for eight of CCA’s 13 total interceptions. How will the Eagles fare against a team of Maclay’s caliber? The Cougars have played a strength of schedule nearly double that of the Eagles.

Episcopal at Seffner Christian The Eagles have matched the best season in program history . Can they surpass it? QB Justice Turpin has been responsible for 38 TDs this season. WR Brayden Wessinger has reeled in 10 of Turpin’s 31 TD passes.

Damar Gauldin, Caleb Stanton and Luke Sarzier have combined to haul in 15 more. On defense, Connor Hayes , Deion Cummings , Levi Ritter and Worth Athey have a combined 59 tackles for loss. Gauldin and Levi Bovee have combined for eight of Episcopal’s 17 team interceptions.

Sunshine State Athletic Association playoffs Atlantic League division playoffs Friday, Nov. 6 Quarterfinals Fernandina Beach at West Nassau Union County at Paxon , 6:30 p.m. Consolation bracket Interlachen at Sneads 11-man state championship playoffs Friday, Nov. 6 Quarterfinals Christ’s Church Academy at Maclay Episcopal at Seffner Christian Consolation bracket Bishop Snyder at Duval Charter Week 12 schedule, Georgia Friday, Nov. 6 Benedictine at Ware County , 7:30 p.m. Brantley County at Beach , 7:30 p.m. Brunswick at Lakeside , 7:30 p.m. Charlton County at Irwin County , 7:30 p.m. Grovetown at Glynn Academy , 7:30 p.m. Pierce County at Appling County , 7:30 p.m. OFF: Camden County.