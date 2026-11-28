Bolles, Mandarin, St. Augustine and University Christian are headed to the state semifinals after thrilling third-round playoff wins on Friday night.

Bolles, Mandarin, St. Augustine and University Christian are headed to the state semifinals after thrilling third-round playoff wins on Friday night. State semifinal matchups will be announced this weekend.

It’s very likely that only Mandarin will be at home for the state semifinals, but four area teams are moving on. Region 2-1A For just the third time since 1991, University Christian got the best of rival Trinity Christian in a 17-14 thriller. UC blocked a 23-yard field goal of Trinity Christian in the final minute. The Christians built a 17-0 lead, headlined by a 90-yard tipped pass touchdown catch by Jacoby Walker.

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The Conquerors surged back and got in position for a tying field goal only to have it blocked. The finish came with drama and players from both teams got into a postgame skirmish. News4JAX saw security appearing to use pepper spray to break up the fight. Region 1-4A St. Augustine, down by three touchdowns in the opening half, surged back to stun Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee 29-28 in a thrilling regional final.