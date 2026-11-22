High School DxD returns with a new anime short for its 15th anniversary. Discover the cast, staff, and details of the upcoming revival from BELLNOX FILMS.

The beloved action series High School DxD has officially announced its return with a new anime revival to celebrate its 15th anniversary. This highly anticipated project marks the first proper continuation of the anime since the conclusion of its first season in 2011. The announcement comes as the franchise leverages the recent trend of nostalgic successes to reintroduce its iconic characters to both old fans and new audiences.

New Anime Short Details and Production Staff

The new revival anime short is currently scheduled for a release next year. While no concrete release date or potential international release plans have been announced as of this time, the production promises to feature familiar faces behind the scenes. Original series writer Chugaku Akamatsu is overseeing the script together with Kenji Saito. Yoshifumi Sasahara is directing the new revival at BELLNOX FILMS, bringing a fresh creative team to the project.

Also read Marine Corps legend under investigation related to his time as high school instructor

Casting Updates and Returning Character Voices

The revival will include the likes of Rie Kugimiya as Aria H. Kanzaki, Junji Majima as Kinji Toyama, Mikako Takahashi as Shirayuki Hotogi, Mariya Ise as Riko Mine, Kaori Ishihara as Reki, and Ayako Kawasumi as Jeanne d'Arc. These voice actors reprise their roles, ensuring that the core dynamic of the series remains intact for longtime followers. The first look poster released alongside the announcement showcases these returning cast members in action.

New Cast Members Joining the Butei Academy

New additions to the cast making their debut in this new revival short include Emiri Iwai as Lisa Ave du Ank, Miyari Nemoto as Minuet Holmes, and Anzu Haruno as Nemo Rinkarun. These characters expand the roster of students at the academy where students are trained in a deadly martial art known as Butei. The series focuses on how these fighters use various weapons and other assassin skills to protect themselves and others from supernatural threats.

Advertisement

Story Context and Legacy of the Original Series

The series is set in a school where students are trained in the Butei arts. When Kinji Toyama is attacked by an assassin setting out to kill Butei fighters, he is soon saved by the prodigy Aria. This premise established the foundation for the series, which technically ran for two seasons. However, the second season was more of a spinoff story about a different character connected to Aria rather than a direct continuation of the main plot.

Future Outlook and Fan Expectations

This new revival represents a significant moment for the High School DxD franchise after a long hiatus since 2011. Fans have long awaited the return of the original cast and storylines that defined the series. With the new short scheduled for next year, anticipation is building for how the modern production team at BELLNOX FILMS will interpret the classic characters. The project aims to shake loose memories for those who grew up with the 2010s anime gem while introducing it to a new generation.