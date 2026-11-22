A summary of recent high school cross country championship results across multiple divisions, highlighting individual winners and team champions for both boys and girls, including notable performances from runners at Palisades, Taft, and San Pedro.

on Saturday along a sometimes muddy Pierce College course.

“He’s a great runner,” said Carson’s Miguel Mora, who finished a surprising 19th after being second at last week’s preliminaries. Advertisement “I was pretty confident before the race,” said Funk, who took the lead at the halfway point.

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“I knew I was the best. I just had to go out and execute. ” Funk is Palisades’ second consecutive individual winner. Zach Cohen won last year ’s Division I race at Elysian Park.

San Pedro won the team title, ending Palisades’ streak of five in a row. Another program with a strong tradition is Taft, which won the Division I girls’ title behind Unica Guerrero, who placed first in 18:01.30.on a rain course at Mt. SAC. He won the Division 1 race in 13:48.2.

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Trabuco Hills took the team title. In Division 1 girls, Addyson Johns of Corona Santiago won the individual title in 15:50.4. San Clemente took the team title. Boys team champions included Woodbridge , West Torrance , Foothill Technology and Viewpoint .

Other champions for girls were Claremont , Westlake , JSerra and Hawthorne MSA . Advertisement