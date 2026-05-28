High school coach’s stunning reason for wanting 30 charges tossed after alleged sex with student

Paige Adams facies decades in prison if convicted.

A high school basketball coach accused of having sex with a student has asked that 30 charges against her be dropped because the alleged victim was 18 years old at the time and went to a different school than the one where she worked, according to stunning court filings.

Paige Adams, 35, was charged in April with “deviant sexual intercourse with a student” after she abruptly resigned from Cold Springs High School in Alabama, where she coach the team to the state championship. Adams allegedly sent “obscene material” to the teenager at least 28 times between Feb. 13 and March 9. On March 16, just days before she resigned, Adams’ asked the student send her sexual material, according to court documents.

Cullman County Sheriff's Office Adams’ attorneys last week asked a judge to dismiss the indictment because the student she allegedly had sex with was 18 years old and never attended Cold Springs High School,“The Defendant was never in a position of educational or scholastic extracurricular authority over the Alleged Victim,” the motion stated. Adams, once described as “a great role model for the young people of Cullman County” by school district superintendent Shane Barnette, quit soon after police came forward with the allegations.

She resigned after leading the Cold Springs Eagles girls team to the state championship in what Adams’ first and only season as coach. Soon after she resigned, her husband of 15 years, Drew, who coaches the boys basketball team, filed for divorce and sought full custody of their son. Jake Winfre / The Cullman Times.

“I rarely got to see Parker or Paige many weeknights this past season because we were always playing at separate places. Now we can be at the same place on a nightly basis,” DrewAdams, who is facing decades in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty. Paige Adams' husband filed for divorce after the allegations came to light in April. Adams, 35, has requested that the 30 charges against her be dropped. Google Maps





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