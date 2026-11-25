After seven-year absence, Steve Baik is back and coaching high school boys' basketball at Calabasas.

Former Chino Hills coach Steve Baik was back on the sideline Thursday coaching Calabasas after taking seven years off from being a head coach. If only LaVar Ball could have made an appearance Tuesday in Woodland Hills, it would have been the icing on a giant cake.

Then UCLA coach Mick Cronin dropped by to watch Arcadia’s 6-foot-8 Owen Eteuati Edwards, who had 17 points in a 73-50 win over St. Monica. Nick Wallace Jr. led the Apaches with 17 points. Redondo Union played Calabasas in a game matching two coaches who won City Section championships at Fairfax — Reggie Morris Jr. in 2022 and Steve Baik in 2019. City Section champion basketball coaches at Fairfax in 2022 and 2019.

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Reggie Morris Jr. and Steve Baik. Now head coaches at Redondo Union and Calabasas. Yes, that Steve Baik, the one who coached the Ball brothers — Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo — to a 35-0 record in 2016 before leaving for Fairfax, then retiring in 2019 for seven years until his return Tuesday.

Asked if he would deploy a full-court press at Calabasas like he did at Chino Hills, Baik said, “If we could have LaMelo or any of his brothers, then we’d press. ”Sorry, LaMelo is busy playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lonzo and LiAngelo aren’t available. But Calabasas, missing four transfer players who become eligible on Dec. 25, served notice it’s going to be a team to watch, pushing Redondo Union to the end before losing 57-50.

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Chris Sanders scored 17 points for Redondo Union. Johnny Thyfault had 18 points and Cayde Rooke made four threes and finished with 16 points for Calabasas. Taylor says he’s far more low-key compared to his Taft days. Blair defeated Taft 78-42.

Jaleel Hunter scored 24 points for Blair. In the final game of the night at Taft, Harvard-Westlake defeated Birmingham 67-41. Pierce Thompson scored 19 points. Berk Catalay scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds to help the Lions improve to 2-0 on their trip in Tennessee.

The Cobras dropped their first game. Jonah Kim scored 16 points for Canyon. Carter Johnson scored 17 points for Rancho Cucamonga. Devin Mitchell led Etiwanda with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.