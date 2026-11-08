Injured Ahnaleigh Wilson Finishes 150th in Washington State Cross Country Final Against Male Runner

Eastmont High junior Ahnaleigh Wilson, who was cursed out by a Seattle Storm co-owner, ran through a bone stress injury to finish 150th in the 4A girls state finals, where a male Camas High runner placed 23rd. Washington voters passed Initiative 638 to separate biological boys and girls in K-12 sports.

Eastmont High junior Ahnaleigh Wilson finished 150th in the 4A girls state cross country finals at Sun Willows Golf Course on Saturday, competing against a male runner from Camas High who placed 23rd.

Wilson ran despite a bone stress injury in her right fibula, finishing the 5000-meter course in 22:58.30. The Camas runner switched to the girls team midseason after opening the season 76th in a boys junior varsity race. He went on to win a varsity girls meet and knock female runners out of regional and state qualifying spots. His 23rd-place finish was not fast enough for the podium reserved for the top 16 runners.

Also read JACKSON THOMPSON: Washington State Democratic Party calls girls' sports initiative unconstitutional

Wilson Advocates For Girls Only Sports

Wilson is a longtime advocate for girls-only spaces in sports. More than two years ago, she finished second to a trans athlete in a Junior Olympic track race. That experience set her on a path of speaking out against biological boys competing in girls sports. She is also the fan who was cursed out by Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton at a WNBA game.

Wilson considered taking a stand by not racing, but decided to run. Her parents encouraged her not to compete due to health reasons, but she did not listen. I worked really hard this season, and I mean, I like running. So I wanted to run.

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I wanted to try at least, Wilson said. It might have been good social-media material for activists had Wilson walked off in protest, but that was not going to happen. A healthy Wilson likely would have finished in the top third of the 155-girl field. Her usual time of 19:30 would have been good for 49th place.

Wilson Ran Despite Bone Stress Injury

But this was not a healthy Wilson. She slogged through the course with searing pain every other step. She thought about quitting multiple times mid-race, but cheers from random supporters kept her going. There were a few times I did not know if I was going to finish, and I heard people I did not recognize their voices, but there were people cheering for me, and that was really cool, she said.

Washington voters decisively passed Initiative 638, which will enforce the separation of biological boys and girls in K-12 sports once it takes effect. Many runners at Saturday race were relieved the measure got through, but they were still motivated to outrun the boy in the girls race. Skyview High runner Charlie Garrett, alongside teammate Sierra Retzlaff, walked off the start line in protest of the Camas runner last month.

Voters Pass Initiative 638 For Sports

Garrett heard that the boy told his teammates his goal was to beat them every time. He was successful Saturday, as Garrett and Retzlaff finished 39th and 92nd. I guess the motivation to beat him is just that I do not want my spot to be taken away by someone who should not be in my race. That is my main motivation, said Garrett, a junior.

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I did not do it this season, and I will not have to this season. But me and my mom are very competitive people, so I think it just runs in the blood to try and do better than the person who is causing us stress. The race continues a national debate over transgender athletes in girls sports. Wilson has become a prominent voice despite her relatively shy nature.

Her final time of 22:58.30 placed her 150th out of 155 runners. She posed with her parents, Elizabeth and Brendan, after the race.