Discover why Ben Wheatleys 2015 film High Rise starring Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Irons is an overlooked gem. Explore its class warfare themes and dystopian impact.

Ben Wheatley released his 2015 adaptation of JG Ballard's novel High Rise, a project long deemed impossible to translate to the screen. The original text lacked a traditional plot, causing great filmmakers like Nicolas Roeg to fail in capturing its surreal nature. Wheatley finally cracked the formula, creating a film that serves as an overlooked gem with a stellar cast. The story unfolds within a high-rise tower block where each floor represents a distinct class system. Wealthy residents occupy the upper levels while the poor live below, mirroring the class divisions found in Snowpiercer but within an apartment setting.

High Rise Dystopian Plot and Characters

A violent war breaks out between these social classes, trapping middle-class resident Robert Laing played by Tom Hiddleston in the chaos. Jeremy Irons portrays the architect who designed the entire structure, acting as the mastermind behind the building's hierarchical design. The film explores how isolation and proximity fuel conflict among the inhabitants. Wheatley brings a distinct visual style to the narrative that distinguishes it from other dystopian thrillers. The atmosphere is tense and claustrophobic, reflecting the trapped nature of the characters.

Also read Jennifer Lopez’s new songs will portray Ben Affleck as a ‘dud’ husband: report

Wheatley Direction and Cinematic Style

Ben Wheatley directs the film with his signature blend of violence and dark humor. His previous works include Kill List and Meg 2: The Trench, setting expectations for a intense viewing experience. The movie balances visceral entertainment with thought-provoking themes and high energy. It is not merely mayhem for its own sake but a structured descent into savagery. The visual language supports the narrative of societal collapse within a confined space. Viewers can expect a film that challenges conventional storytelling structures.

Hiddleston Interpretation of Class Conflict

Tom Hiddleston believes High Rise should be viewed as a cautionary tale about modern society. His character eats a dog as the other residents become murderous savages, shocking the audience. Hiddleston told reporters that the film and the novel reflect current social dynamics. He noted that power lies in the hands of a small percentage of the populace. This includes influence in politics, law, media, and the arts. The character of Laing represents the middle class caught in the crossfire.

Advertisement

JG Ballard Novel Origins and Inspiration

JG Ballard wrote the story after vacationing in an apartment block where he heard territorial arguments. These real-life interactions inspired the twisted tale of social breakdown. The novel was considered impossible to film due to its surrealism and lack of plot. Many filmmakers struggled to adapt the text without losing its essence. The 2015 version succeeded where others failed by embracing the source material's madness. It translates the internal psychological states of the characters into external action. The setting itself becomes a character in the narrative.

Theatrical Performance and Legacy Status

High Rise did not perform well in theaters upon its initial release. Despite poor box office returns, it has gained appreciation as a cult classic. The film offers political sci-fi that encourages deep thought from viewers. It works as visceral entertainment for those seeking dark humor and chaos. Critics have praised its energy and unique approach to dystopian storytelling. The cast delivers strong performances that anchor the wild premise. Fans of the genre should reconsider this overlooked gem.