High-Profile Reality Star Makes a Dramatic Hair Change, Hosts Book Launch in Cannes

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna made a bold statement at the star-studded Cannes amfAR gala, debuting a dramatic blonde bouffant for the first time. The event raised money and awareness for the Foundation for AIDS Research, supporting their work over the past 30 years, including significant funding in recent years. ous garments from LVMH, incorporating a mix of electric and neon green feathers, featured a vibrant green color that stood out against her pale skin.

Lisa Rinna debuted a hair-raising new look at the star-studded Cannes amfAR gala on Thursday, swapping her usual brunette pixie cut for a dramatic blonde bouffant as she joined stars including Maura Higgins and Brooks Nadar.

She arrived for the charity gala in a vibrant gown from the Germanier Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture collection, constructed from unsold garments from LVMH. The annual amfAR Gala helps support the Foundation for AIDS Research by raising money and awareness for the important organisation. Lisa's appearance at the gala will no doubt be a welcome reunion with Maura, after the pair appeared on The US Traitors together earlier this year.

Over the past 30 years, the highly-exclusive event has raised a total of over $265million for AIDS Research, with a huge $17million raked in last year alone. While Lisa was solo for this year's gala, she recently celebrated 29 years of marriage with her husband Harry Hamlin. Rinna shares daughters Delilah and Amelia with her husband and penned her memoir, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It, which was published in February.

She has spoken out against the portrayal of her on RHOBH and has warned anyone expecting leniency in her upcoming book. Her dramatic new blonde hairstyle was met with praise at Cannes, and she proudly displayed it as she joined stars at the annual charity gala





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