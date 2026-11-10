Stephen King Reads All 13,467 Novels by 2025; Top Unadapted Books Remain on Screen

Analysis of renowned literary works from authors like Don DeLillo and James Ellroy that remain unadapted for screen despite their cultural significance and complex narratives.

Jeremy Urquhart, a prolific writer for Collider with over 2,900 published articles, has officially completed his ambitious 2025 goal of reading all 13,467 novels written by Stephen King. The author, who has contributed to the site since February 2022, plans to spend the next year or two tackling the author's massive collection of 82,756 short stories and 105,433 novellas. This literary marathon underscores the sheer volume of modern fiction and highlights the difficulty of adapting such dense bodies of work into visual media.

The feat of reading every King novel puts into perspective the status of The Dark Tower series, which saw a 2017 movie release that critics widely dismissed for lacking the essence of the source material. While the 2017 film serves as an official adaptation, its failure to capture the tone and complexity of the books has left the remaining six titles untouched. The sheer volume and fantasy elements of the earlier novels present ongoing challenges for producers seeking to build a coherent cinematic universe that honors the literary legacy.

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James Ellroy's 1988 novel The Big Nowhere stands as a prime example of a book that is exceptionally difficult to translate to the screen despite the author's proven success with other works. Although his L.A. Quartet entry L.A. Confidential received an acclaimed 1997 film adaptation and The Black Dahlia was made in 2006, The Big Nowhere remains unadapted. The novel is positioned between the first and third books of the quartet and is considered just as high-quality as its neighbors.

The primary obstacle for filmmakers is the book's intense darkness, graphic violence, and intricate narrative structure. Ellroy is widely regarded as a challenging author to adapt because his writing style often diverges significantly from cinematic conventions. Even the successful L.A. Confidential film was not universally praised by the author himself, indicating the difficulty of capturing the source material's essence.

The Black Dahlia film, while featuring some interesting sequences, is generally viewed as inferior to the novel. This pattern suggests that Ellner's later work, particularly The Big Nowhere, presents structural and tonal hurdles that Hollywood has thus far been unable or unwilling to overcome. The narrative difficulty and budget constraints ensure these stories remain exclusive to the page for now.

Among the unadapted titles, The Wolf's Hour by Tanaka is likely the most obscure to general audiences but arguably the easiest to adapt structurally. The 1989 novel follows a werewolf protagonist who also serves as a spy during World War II, offering a straightforward dual narrative of origin and espionage. The main challenge for any production would be financial rather than creative.

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The story requires significant funding to achieve high-quality special effects and to accurately recreate the extravagant and detailed settings of the war era. Filmmakers would need to manage flashbacks that explain the protagonist's transformation while maintaining the pacing of the wartime spy thriller. Condensing the backstory into a prologue or a tight opening sequence would likely solve any structural issues.

Rebecca Makkai has highlighted the enduring appeal of John Williams' 1965 novel Stoner, which has yet to find a successful screen adaptation. The book tells the story of one man's life and resonates differently depending on the reader's age, offering a deeply relatable and often sad emotional experience. Discussions regarding a film adaptation of Stoner were first reported in 2015, but no project has moved forward.

The difficulty lies not in the plot, which is straightforward, but in capturing the quiet, understated spirit of the novel. The challenge is to translate internal melancholy and professional struggle into visual language without relying on melodrama. The book has gained acclaim and celebration over time, though it has been considered somewhat underrated during much of its history.

Don DeLillo's 1997 novel Underworld is widely considered too massive for a standard feature film, with experts suggesting it would function best as a seven to nine hour miniseries. The book intertwines baseball history with U.S. history throughout the back half of the 20th century, using a complex structure and chronology that defies linear adaptation. DeLillo is generally viewed as a hard-to-adapt author.

Previous efforts like Cosmopolis and White Noise failed to replicate the impact of the source materials despite being admirable cinematic efforts. The narrative richness of Underworld relies on its non-linear storytelling and vast array of characters. Compressing this into a single film would strip away the contextual depth that makes the book a landmark of contemporary literature.

The structural integrity of the novel is its greatest asset and its biggest barrier to adaptation. Fans continue to await projects that might finally bring Ellner's dark L.A., Tanaka's werewolf spy, Williams' quiet academic, or DeLillo's historical epic to the screen. These unadapted works represent a significant gap in modern media.

Fans continue to await projects that might finally bring these high-quality stories to the screen. The difficulty of capturing the quiet, understated spirit of novels like Stoner and the massive scope of Underworld ensures that some of the best literature remains untouched by Hollywood. The 2017 Dark Tower film's failure further cements the idea that some stories are too complex for current standards.

Jeremy Urquhart's achievement of reading every Stephen King novel serves as a reminder of the depth of modern fiction. His plan to tackle the short stories and novellas next highlights the endless supply of untold stories waiting for the right creative approach. Until then, these literary giants remain exclusive to the written word.

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The challenges of adaptation are not just financial but also tonal and structural. Whether it is the graphic violence of Ellner or the non-linear complexity of DeLillo, the barriers are significant. The literary community continues to hope that future producers will find the resources and vision to bring these masterpieces to life.

For now, readers must experience these narratives through their original text. The unadapted status of these books adds to their allure and mystery. They stand as testaments to the power of imagination and the limitations of current cinematic technology and budget.

The gap in modern media is significant. Stories that are too complex, too sad, or too expensive for current Hollywood standards remain on the shelves. Fans and critics alike continue to debate which titles will eventually make the jump to the screen.

Jeremy Urquhart's reading marathon provides a unique perspective on the vastness of literary history. His journey through King's works mirrors the journey of adapting such complex narratives. The challenge is immense, but the potential reward for audiences is the chance to see these stories in a new light.

The literary world remains rich with unadapted gems. From the war-torn espionage of The Wolf's Hour to the quiet sadness of Stoner, there is a wealth of material waiting for filmmakers. The success of these adaptations would depend on finding directors who understand the nuance and depth of the source material.

Until such projects materialize, these books will continue to be celebrated for their literary merit. They offer experiences that cannot be replicated in a two-hour film format. The emotional depth and structural complexity require the patience and engagement that only reading can provide.

The legacy of these authors is preserved in their unadapted works. They challenge readers to engage with complex ideas and emotions. The absence of a film adaptation does not diminish their quality but rather highlights their unique power.

Jeremy Urquhart's work and the status of these unadapted novels provide a fascinating look at the intersection of literature and cinema. The challenge of adaptation is real, but the desire to see these stories on screen remains strong. The literary community continues to hope for a breakthrough that does justice to these masterpieces.