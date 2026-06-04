High-profile athlete cases highlight challenges of sexual assault investigations

A former BYU football player accused of rape is scheduled to stand trial this summer after the case was postponed from May.As high-profile cases involving colle

A former BYU football player accused of rape is scheduled to stand trial this summer after the case was postponed from May. A former BYU football player accused of rape is scheduled to stand trial this summer after the case was postponed from May.

As high-profile cases involving college athletes continue to draw public attention, legal experts say the factors driving those cases are often the same as any other sexual assault prosecution — but the consequences can be amplified by publicity and social media. Legal experts say accusations alone can begin changing lives long before a case reaches trial, affecting both the person making the allegation and the accused as investigations and court proceedings unfold.

"People are going to live with the accusation for the rest of their life," said criminal defense attorney Skye Lazaro, who has represented athletes across the country. Lazaro and former prosecutor Nathan Evershed said sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove because investigations frequently hinge on conflicting accounts. Similarly, Evershed said investigations often hinge on competing accounts from the people involved.

After prosecuting special victims cases for years, he said investigations can take months as authorities review phone records, forensic evidence, sexual assault examinations and witness interviews. Attorneys say high-profile athletes do not necessarily receive special treatment in the court system. Instead, defense teams may push for faster hearings or trials because of the potential impact on scholarships, name, image and likeness earnings, and future professional opportunities.

At the same time, both attorneys said victims also face significant challenges throughout the legal process.

"It's no easy thing for a victim to come forward," Evershed said. "It's no easy thing to go through the court process or to be cross-examined. ""For people who are victims of these crimes, that's something they have to live with probably for the rest of their life and get through," she said. Universities vary in how they respond to allegations involving athletes.

Lazaro said some schools suspend players immediately, others wait for charges to be filed, and some address complaints through Title IX proceedings separate from the criminal justice system.

"I've seen them suspend players, I've seen them suspend, reinstate, resuspend players," Lazaro said. "I've seen universities take that action to remove them altogether. And I've seen them do nothing, especially during the investigative phase.

""Even if someone's acquitted, even if the case is later dismissed, there's just that stain that's there," Evershed said. Both attorneys said online records and media coverage can continue to affect people long after a case concludes.

"It forever follows you and as we all know, once it's on the internet, it's there forever," Lazaro said. Lazaro said she has had former clients return years later seeking ways to remove stories from internet search results while applying for jobs, graduate school or trying to move forward with their lives. Gov. Spencer Cox declared June "Fidelity Month in Utah.

"The declaration has caused controversy, including fromSenator Jen Plumb, who said seeing Pride Month "pThe Antelope Data Center by Pronghorn Development is on the agenda for a potential vote at the Iron County Planning Commission meeting Thursday. There is no pubThe plaza itself has remained closed for months, with no reopening date announced. Multiple lanes were blocked in both directions of I-15 in Lindon after a semitruck rollover.

The Utah Department of Transportation shared on social media that thA man was killed in an e-scooter crash. David Hilifiker, age 52, was riding a seated scooter eastbound on the sidewalk near 4082 West 5415 South just after 12:15





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