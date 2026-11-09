High pressure keeps sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week

Patchy dense fog will impact the Monday morning commute, make sure to plan extra travel time. Otherwise, fog will give way to plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Patchy dense fog will develop overnight. It will be comfortable with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Patchy dense fog will impact the Monday morning commute, make sure to plan extra travel time.

Otherwise, fog will give way to plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80 degrees. High pressure will remain overhead early this week, which will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast on Tuesday. It will be warm with temperatures near 80 degrees. Look for more cloud cover on Wednesday ahead of our next front.

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A stronger cold front will cross our area on Thursday. It will become windy and much cooler by the end of the upcoming week. In fact, it looks like this system will bring the coolest air of the season! Temperatures will drop into the 60s by the end of the week with low temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s.

Regarding the drought, the latest drought monitor reflects improvement across our area. Several areas have been removed from a drought category, which reflects the significant amount of rainfall we saw over the past week. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Dense Fog Late.

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Low 60. MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80, Low 57. TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds.

High 80, Low 59. WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 78, Low 58. THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy.

High 77, Low 54. FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds & Cooler. Windy. High 65, Low 43.