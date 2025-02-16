High Potential Fans: 3 Shows to Watch While You Wait

High Potential, ABC's latest hit, features a single mother who uses her genius-level IQ to solve crimes. While you wait for the next episode, check out these similar shows.

High Potential, a breakout hit for ABC, tells the story of a single mother with a genius-level IQ who transitions from cleaning the police station to becoming one of their most skilled crime solvers. The series, ABC's most-watched new series in six years, blends compelling mysteries, humor, and a dynamic performance by Kaitlin Olson, quickly captivating audiences craving more.

While the wait between new episodes can feel agonizing, several similar shows offer a satisfying fix for fans of unsolved cases and unconventional detectives. From quirky detective duos to comedies featuring the ever-hilarious Olson, there's a treasure trove of entertaining options for High Potential enthusiasts. For those unfamiliar with Olson's work, a must-watch is the long-running comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This series follows a group of friends—a loose term at best—who manage a dive bar called Paddy's Pub. Each week, the gang concocts elaborate schemes or poorly conceived cons, driven by the desire for quick cash or pure spite. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is created and stars Rob McElhenney, Olson's real-life husband whom she met on the show. While the other cast members, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito, pursue diverse projects, their commitment to the sitcom brings them back for new seasons whenever their schedules permit. Recently, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia made headlines for its hilarious and unexpected crossover with the elementary-school-based Abbott Elementary.Another excellent choice for High Potential fans is House, a medical drama with a twist. House follows the brilliant but curmudgeonly diagnostician Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), who possesses an unparalleled ability to decipher patient illnesses, but struggles to communicate with anyone. Every week, a new episode unfolds as House insults everyone within earshot while battling to solve the latest perplexing medical mystery. He's aided by his best friend Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard), his team of doctors, and his reliance on pain medication. Laurie, a BBC veteran, gained widespread American recognition through his portrayal of House. While the series is primarily a medical drama, it cleverly incorporates elements of Sherlock Holmes, transplanting the detective's brilliance into a hospital setting. Despite occasional over-the-top cases, House remained an engaging and entertaining journey throughout its eight seasons





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HIGH POTENTIAL Television Shows Comedy Mystery Medical Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'High Potential' Just Showed the Heartbreaking Downside of Morgan's ConditionKaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory looking upset in High Potential Season 1 Episode 9 "The RAMS"

Read more »

High Potential Season 2 Finally Confirmed Ahead Of Season 1 FinaleKaitlin Olson as Morgan considering a job offer in High Potential

Read more »

High Potential Sneak Peek: Chutes and Murders - ScreenRant ExclusiveScreenRant offers an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of ABC's hit series High Potential, 'Chutes and Murders,' featuring Morgan and Karadec investigating a bizarre murder. The episode promises a blend of crime-solving intrigue and lighthearted humor, showcasing the unique chemistry between Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata.

Read more »

High Potential Explores the Parallels Between Morgan and Her Son ElliotHigh Potential episode 10 focuses on Elliot, Morgan's son, and his experiences being ostracized for his intelligence. This episode mirrors Morgan's own past struggles with being perceived as different. The show hints that Morgan may have faced similar challenges in her childhood, suggesting a cyclical pattern that High Potential season 2 could explore further.

Read more »

Kaitlin Olson's Impromptu Detective Series 'High Potential' Has Its Season 2 Fate DecidedKaradec drinking coffee as Morgan stands behind him in High Potential Season 1 Episode 8

Read more »

Ken Marino's 'High Potential' Character Brings a Welcome Dose of ComedyKen Marino's eccentric character, Chuck, adds a layer of humor to 'High Potential' as the series balances serious investigations with comedic relief.

Read more »