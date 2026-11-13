High mortgage rates and housing shortage leave few paths to affordability relief

The housing market’s affordability challenges have deepened the market’s slump to its lowest point in 16 years as high mortgage rates push more people to the sidelines and costs of homeownership soar out of reach.

Children ride scooters past and 'open house' flags displayed outside a single family home on September 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The housing market’s affordability challenges have deepened the market’s slump to its lowest point in 16 years as high mortgage rates push more people to the sidelines and costs of homeownership soar out of reach for many.

The median price for an existing home was $416,700 last month, up 0.4% and the 40th straight month of year-over-year increases, according to the National Association of Realtors. New homes are also expensive, with a median price of $404,400 as of September, according to the Census Bureau.

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While housing prices have continued their upward climb, they are rising more slowly than the inflation and wages, offering some improvement to purchasing power for households that can afford to be in the market. But those gains have been offset by increasingly expensive borrowing costs that are making monthly mortgage payments substantially higher.

Mortgage rates have spiked past 7% this year after the war in Iran, increases from the Federal Reserve and turmoil in the bond market that has pushed yields higher. There is little optimism for relief as the Fed faces pressure to continue elevating its benchmark interest rate to combat stubborn inflation.

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“Home buying is difficult when mortgage rates have climbed to their highest levels since 2000,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. Higher mortgage rates are not only limiting prospective buyers from affording homes but leaving existing homeowners unwilling or unable to give up the rates they historically secured before borrowing costs surged. Even small shifts in mortgage rates can have a significant impact on affordability, particularly when home prices are already elevated.

, with rising insurance, property taxes and maintenance costs. Even for existing homeowners with equity to cash in on, moving to another property can mean taking on a significantly higher monthly payment. More than a quarter of homes with a mortgage have a rate from 2020 or 2021, when they were significantly lower than what is available today. The typical mortgage holder pays roughly $1,300 in principal and interest each month.

But in today’s market, they would have to spend an additional $1,100 a month — an 85% increase, according to a report from Realtor.com. In roughly one-third of the 100 largest metros, moving to a median-priced home would mean doubling monthly payments on principal and interest.

"For housing, the key question is not simply whether mortgage rates decline, but whether they fall enough to meaningfully improve purchasing power and bring more buyers and sellers back to the market,” said Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist at Cotality. Affordability challenges are being compounded by a long-running housing shortage that has continued to push prices higher over the last decade, and a recentThe U.S. has not built enough homes to keep up with demand since the 2008 financial crisis, which has limited the supply and inflated values.

Zillow estimates the country is short some 4.7 million units. A for sale sign is seen in front of a new home on July 26, 2017 in Miami, Florida. New construction is struggling to close the gap and is trending below pre-pandemic rates as builders confront a frozen housing market that has made it harder for them to move their inventory that has grown more expensive to build with higher costs for labor and materials.

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Single-family housing starts are down 4% through September compared to the same period last year, according to the latest Census Bureau data. While construction of multifamily projects has increased, less single-family building could prolong the shortage of homes to purchase and make it harder to bring down prices over time. For households being priced out of homeownership, renting has become an increasingly necessary alternative. But the pressures facing the housing market are also extending into rentals.

A household that could afford to rent a single-family home would need to make an additional $14,408 annually to comfortably afford to buy one, according to a recent analysis from Zillow, highlighting the financial challenges between owning and renting in today’s market. Rental demand was 22.1% higher in October compared to the year prior, according to the Zillow Observed Renter Demand Index. Demand for single-family rentals climbed 24.3%, compared to 12.1% for multifamily units.

Increasing rental demand has also put upward pressure on rents, with a typical single-family rental costing $2,243 a month and multifamily averaging $1,744. While rents vary in different parts of the country, they are significantly higher than before the pandemic and may continue rising as a flood of new construction from previous years subsides.

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