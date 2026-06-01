High-income workers seek targeted support for investment decisions

A new report has revealed that more than half of high-income workers would use targeted support to guide their investment decisions. The Financial Conduct Authority has allowed banks and financial firms to offer targeted support to customers in a bid to plug a massive advice gap. Experts suggest that high-income workers might be seeking help with financial decisions because they don't have the time to research it themselves. DIY investing platforms are also available for those who want to manage their investments themselves.

More than half of high-income workers, known as 'Henrys,' would use targeted support to guide their investment decisions, a new report has revealed. Henrys, which stands for 'High earners, not rich yet,' is a term used to describe people who earn £100,000 or more but don't have large amounts of money in savings or investments.

This is partly due to factors like high housing and childcare costs, student loans and the 60 per cent tax trap which affects those earning between £100,000 and £125,140 per year. Spending on an aspirational lifestyle can also play a role. According to the wealth manager Quilter, 51 per cent of Henrys say they would like 'targeted support' on where to invest.

This is a bigger proportion that the wider population, of which around 40 per cent said they would like support to guide their investment decisions. Since April, financial regulator the Financial Conduct Authority has allowed banks and financial firms to offer targeted support to customers in a bid to plug a massive advice gap.

This means they are allowed to make generic recommendations to customers about what they could do with their money, based on their financial circumstances and the behaviour of others in similar situations. This could include suggestions to people to invest for better returns if they are holding 'too much' cash. The FCA hopes this will lead to better financial decision-making among those who can't afford, or don't want to get, formal financial advice.

Kane Harrison, CEO of Quilter Invest, said that many people are missing out on investing simply because they don't feel confident enough to get started. Market uncertainty and complex decisions can make it feel overwhelming, particularly if you're new to it. There is a large group of people who don't need full financial advice but would benefit from some support to make informed choices.

Targeted support is designed to bridge that gap by giving people the reassurance and direction they need to take their first step. Experts suggest that Henrys might be seeking help with financial decisions because they don't have the time to research it themselves. James Blower, savings expert says that Henrys often need more help because they are often cash rich but time poor. Their higher salaries come from being good at their day jobs.

They often don't have the time to research and understand, rather than lacking the knowledge needed. But they have the resources to get help and they probably have most to gain from doing so. The volatility of the market was also noted in Quilter's survey as a reason people wanted support with decisions about investing. Blower adds that it's natural that savers are less confident in volatile periods in the market.

He thinks one of the best ways around this is to drip feed money in to the market - regular sums, rather than one lump sum invested at a single point in time. This has the benefit of smoothing out volatile periods in the market. He also thinks it is important to remember that investment is for the long term and that regular saving over a long period is more likely to be successful than trying to time the market.

If you are looking for advice tailored to your own circumstances, you can make an appointment with an Independent Financial Advisor to discuss your investment needs. DIY investing platforms are also available for those who want to manage their investments themselves. This includes AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor, Freetrade, and Trading 212. These platforms offer a range of features and services to help investors manage their investments, including free fund dealing and investment ideas.

They also offer the option to invest in a tax-efficient way, such as through an ISA. However, it's worth noting that investing always carries some level of risk, and it's essential to do your research and consider your own financial situation before making any investment decisions. It's also essential to be aware of any fees associated with investing and to make sure you understand how they work. Ultimately, the key to successful investing is to be consistent, patient, and informed.

With the right support and resources, anyone can become a confident and successful investor





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