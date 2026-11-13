High-Grade Pokemon Cards Command Six Figures at Auction

Rare PSA Gem Mint 10 Pokemon cards featuring Registeel, Dialga, Giratina, and Deoxys sold for six figures, highlighting the high value of early 2010s collectibles.

Four rare Pokémon cards graded Gem Mint 10 by PSA have sold for six-figure sums, marking a significant shift in the high-end collectible market. The auction featured special full-art versions of Registeel, Dialga, Giratina, and Deoxys, with each card commanding prices between $108,000 and $204,000 after buyer's premium. These results underscore a growing collector interest in early 2010s cardboard treasures that were previously overlooked compared to vintage grails and modern favorites.

Registeel EX Leads Auction at $204,000

The Registeel card topped the quartet with a striking sale price of $204,000 after receiving 66 bids. This figure represents a massive $163,200 increase over a similar PSA 10 example sold through Fanatics Collect on October 12 for just $40,800. The new price is five times the previous benchmark, achieved in less than a month. This explosion in value is largely due to extreme rarity, as PSA lists only 12 Gem Mint 10 copies of this full-art card. In contrast, a PSA 9 graded version sold for only $1,710 in October, illustrating the premium paid for perfect condition.

Also read Create kind Thanksgiving cards at Big Sunday's first ‘Early Bird' volunteer bash

Dialga EX Sells for $168,000 Amid Scarcity

The Team Plasma-themed full art of Dialga attracted 59 bids and sold for $168,000 with the buyer's premium. Although PSA lists 39 Gem Mint copies, making it the most plentiful of the four, the price trajectory remains remarkable. A PSA 10 example fetched $48,000 on October 23, following a $60,000 sale in September. The latest result eclipses the previous high by $108,000 and triples the October price. For comparison, a similar card sold for just $840 in August 2024, marking a two-hundredfold increase in just over two years.

Advertisement

Giratina EX Fetches $120,000 After Market Fluctuation

Giratina saw 49 bids settle at $120,000, though this figure represents a retreat from earlier 2023 highs. The card had previously registered $132,000 and $156,000 in October, making the latest sale a notable drop from those peaks. PSA reports only 15 Gem Mint 10 copies, explaining the relative scarcity in pristine condition. This release was originally distributed as a Black Star Promo through the Team Plasma Box in May 2013, alongside a Darkrai promo and booster packs. Despite accessible distribution at launch, immaculate examples have become extraordinarily scarce over the last decade.

Deoxys EX Attracts Record 74 Bids for $108,000

Deoxys commanded $108,000 after an extraordinary 74 bids, making it the most hotly contested lot despite finishing with the lowest price of the four. PSA currently recognizes only 34 Gem Mint 10 copies of this Team Plasma-themed full art. The latest result adds an additional $12,000, or 12.5%, to a similar sale through Fanatics Collect on October 19. This modest advance contrasts sharply with the meteoric rises seen in Registeel and Dialga, yet still highlights the enduring demand for Mythical Pokémon in top-tier condition.