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How do airlines push environmentally damaging flying behavior in digital advertising and via travel influencers?commissioned by T&E. This study examines the environmental footprint of travel influencers, and the role they and social media play in the advertising strategy of airlines.

The first part analyses travel influencers’ associated emissions, travel frequencies and routes. The second part focuses on airline digital advertising investments in five European markets: France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.that travel frequently and who shape the destination’s image, attitudes and behavioural intentions of their audiences through personal narratives. Most often, air travel is their main mode of transportation and they cover large distances by taking long-haul journeys.

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They post content all year-round, meaning they travel a lot and generate a substantial climate footprint. Through their posts, they display luxury, comfort and aspirational locations. This constant posting of glamorised photogenic locations shapes their audiences’ destination preferences and can incite them to fly long-distance, fuelling air travel demand and contributing to overtourism and crowding of tourism hotspots.