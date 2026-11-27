Honored at the Torino Film Festival, Stephen Frears spills about Jack Black, Brexit and his stint as Cannes jury president

‘High Fidelity’ Director Stephen Frears Still Teases Jack Black: ‘I Told Him, You Owe All This to Me! ’ Honored at the Torino Film Festival, Stephen Frears spills about Jack Black, Brexit and his stint as Cannes jury president John Travolta Didn’t Recognize Himself as Alleged JFK Assassin Johnny Roselli in ‘November 1963’: ‘I Went, “Oh My God, He’s the Devil”’ Mike Newell Recalls Being Shot at in Colombia While Filming ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’ With Giovanna Mezzogiorno: ‘She Was Like, “F— All This!

”’ Over a storied career, the British filmmaker embodied the anti-Thatcher counterculture with features like “My Beautiful Laundrette” and “Sammy and Rosie Get Laid,” before earning Oscar glory with dramas such as “Dangerous Liaisons” and “The Queen. ” But above all, Frears takes pride in his pop-culture footprint, particularly films “that have found audiences and touched people.

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”Fox Commits to Carrying Non-Fox Content on Roku for at Least 3 Years as DOJ Closes Antitrust Investigation Chief among them is “High Fidelity,” his 2000 romantic comedy starring John Cusack, Lisa Bonet and Catherine Zeta-Jones. A famously unfaithful adaptation, the cult classic moved Nick Hornby’s London-set novel to Chicago’s Wicker Park and built a soundtrack that film music aficionados still obsess over. Frears is happy to take some credit for the coup.