London High Court validates a 2017 UK will, allowing Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford to inherit their aunt's 1M fortune, overriding a conflicting Cypriot document.

London's High Court has ruled in favor of Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford, confirming their right to inherit the entire £1million estate of their late aunt, Dorothy Eirwen George. The judge's decision validates the siblings' claim that their aunt's later legal actions were unintended mistakes that should not override her clear original wishes. The ruling prevents the fortune from being split among 18 distant relatives under intestacy laws.

Dorothy Eirwen George passed away in December 2023 at the age of 83, leaving behind a substantial estate valued at approximately £1million. This wealth included UK-based assets and a holiday apartment situated near Limassol in Cyprus. The legal dispute centered on whether the estate should follow her 2017 UK will or the subsequent Cypriot document created four months later.

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The Legal Hiccup That Threatened The Will

In May 2017, Mrs. George executed a will in the United Kingdom that designated her entire English estate to her niece and nephew, Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford. This arrangement was designed to ensure both siblings received equal value from the inheritance. However, Mrs. George later traveled to Cyprus, where she spent her holidays, and created a second will to bequeath her Limassol apartment specifically to her niece.

This second will, drafted to balance the distribution of assets between the siblings, contained a general revocation clause. Legally, this clause appeared to cancel out the earlier 2017 UK will. If the revocation clause was deemed valid, Mrs. George would have died intestate regarding her UK assets, meaning her fortune would be divided among all 18 of her known next of kin rather than going to her niece and nephew.

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Strategic Defense By Michael O'Sullivan

The siblings' barrister, Michael O'Sullivan, argued before the court that the Cypriot will was never intended to revoke the English will. He presented evidence that Mrs. George was a careful individual who only drafted the Cyprus document to leave the apartment to Helen Thyer. This specific bequest was meant to offset the fact that Peter Crawford was left the larger share of the UK estate, ensuring equality between the siblings.

O'Sullivan submitted that the inclusion of the revocation clause in the Cypriot will was a simple mistake that did not align with the deceased's true intentions. He emphasized that Mrs. George would never have wanted to disinherit her niece and nephew. The barrister relied on witness statements and the logical inconsistency of the two documents to prove that the later will was only meant to address property in Cyprus.

Genealogical Search For 16 Heirs

Following Mrs. George's death, the immediate effect of the conflicting wills meant the estate was at risk of being carved up among a wide network of relatives. Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford were forced to engage a team of expert genealogists to track down the other potential beneficiaries. They identified 16 other relatives who were not close to Mrs. George but were legally entitled to a share if the will was deemed invalid.

Thyer expressed disbelief at the complexity of the situation, describing the legal situation as a 'hiccup' rather than a malicious act by the deceased. The siblings had to pay significant costs for these genealogical services and to navigate the legal quagmire. The potential co-heirs were informed of the result but none were close to the deceased, and none attempted to challenge the siblings' claim to the primary estate.

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High Court Validates The Original Intent

Master Katherine McQuail, the judge in the case, ruled that the court has the power to accept the 2017 will despite the revocation clause in the later document. She determined that the evidence clearly showed Mrs. George never intended to revoke the earlier will. The judge noted that none of the 16 potential co-heirs came forward to contest the validity of the original UK will.

The court accepted that the primary purpose of the Cypriot will was to leave the apartment to Helen Thyer, not to disinherit Peter Crawford. Master McQuail concluded that admitting the 2017 will to probate was consistent with the deceased's true intentions. This ruling ensures that Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford jointly inherit the full £1million fortune, bypassing the intestacy laws that would have diluted their inheritance.