High Court Hears Libel Claims Against Laurence Fox Should Be Dismissed

The High Court has heard that libel claims against hard-right activist Laurence Fox by Good Morning Britain star Narinder Kaur should be dismissed. The court is considering whether some of Fox's social media posts were defamatory and referred to Mrs Kaur.

Libel claims against hard-right activist Laurence Fox by Good Morning Britain star Narinder Kaur should be dismissed, the High Court has heard. Mr Fox, 48, the former husband of Doctor Who star Billie Piper, is facing civil legal action from Mrs Kaur, who has leveled 18 libel claims and 35 harassment claims against the actor-turned-activist over posts on X and social media videos.

Lawyers for Mrs Kaur, 53, said that some of the social media posts would be understood to mean that she is a hypocrite and a braindead, moronic prostitute who had sold pornographic photos of herself. Mrs Kaur is also suing Fox over alleged harassment, data protection and misuse of private information.

Their long-running feud publicly erupted in April 2024, when Mr Fox allegedly shared an intimate upskirt photo of Mrs Kaur to his 500,000 followers on X, which Mrs Kaur described as like being assaulted every day. He has since been charged under section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, in relation to the alleged posting of the photo.

But today in the High Court, Fox's lawyers said that the posts in question either could not be defamatory or would not be understood as referring to Mrs Kaur, meaning that the libel claims should be dismissed. At a preliminary hearing today, judge Mr Justice Linden was asked to consider the natural and ordinary meaning of the posts and whether they could be defamatory. TV star Narinder Kaur has filed libel and harassment civil claims against Laurence Fox, 48.

Mr Fox is also facing a criminal case for allegedly sharing an intimate photo upskirting photo of Mrs Kaur to his 500,000 followers on X. David Mitchell, for Mrs Kaur, told the hearing in London that there was a stigma attached to a suggestion that someone was a sex worker. Referencing some of Fox's posts, the barrister continued: These were not neutral statements, they were statements loaded with condemnation and opprobrium.

Greg Callus, for Fox, said the posts were not defamatory and that social views on sexual activity have changed in England and Wales. He added in written submissions: In reality, English society no longer has a consensus of disapproving of sex workers any more than it has maintained a consensus disapproving of gay or trans people. Nor does English society consider selling photos on OnlyFans to be serious enough to substantially adversely affect someone's reputation.

Lawyers for Fox who did not attend court today have also made a bid to have the data protection and misuse of private information claims thrown out. The High Court hearing before Mr Justice Linden is due to conclude on Tuesday with a judgment expected in writing at a later date





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Laurence Fox Narinder Kaur Libel Claims High Court Social Media Posts

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