High Court Battle Over Cremation vs Burial for Rail Worker's Remains

The fiancée and religious mother of a rail worker who took his own life are locked in a bitter court dispute over whether he should be cremated or buried. Simon Comerford, 36, died by suicide in February around a year after receiving devastating news he had testicular cancer. Toni Cameron, his partner, began making funeral arrangements but plaintiff Maria Comerford insists on burial, citing her religion's preference

The fiancée and religious mother of a rail worker who took his own life are locked in a High Court battle over whether he should be cremated or buried.

Transport for London employee Simon Comerford, 36, died by suicide in February around a year after receiving the devastating news he had testicular cancer. A short time later, his partner Toni Cameron began making arrangements for a funeral - deciding that Mr Comerford would have wanted to be cremated given the violent nature of his death.

But Ms Cameron has become embroiled in a bitter battle with her partner's mother, Maria Comerford, who insists he should be buried rather than cremated. The parent says that as a Roman Catholic she has a 'strong preference for burial over cremation' and that the prospect of burning Mr Comerford's remains has triggered her deep-rooted phobia of fire.

Ms Cameron however argues that her fiancé had been 'estranged' from his parents for years and he had made it clear he didn't want them in his life, a sentiment which she says should extend to his funeral arrangements. She has now gone to the High Court seeking a judge's ruling that would allow the body to be released to her so she can take charge of funeral arrangements.

Ms Cameron - who is planning to have Mr Comerford's children by IVF having previously gained his consent to use his sperm after death - wants his ashes interred at her family plot at the Islington and St Pancras Cemetery





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High Court Cremation Vs Burial Simon Comerford Transport For London Employee Toni Cameron Maria Comerford Testicular Cancer Suicide Cemetery IVF

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