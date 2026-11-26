Sir Stephen Cobb rules that surgery to remove female organs is in the best interests of BV, a 19-month-old raised as a boy with DSD, balancing parental distress against future autonomy.

A High Court judge has authorized gender-affirming surgery for BV, a 19-month-old toddler born with both male and female genitalia. Sir Stephen Cobb ruled that the removal of the child's female reproductive organs is in his best interests, overriding earlier concerns from the treating NHS trust regarding the timing of irreversible procedures.

Legal Authorization for Surgical Intervention

Sir Stephen Cobb confirmed that the operation to remove BV's vagina and fallopian tubes can proceed immediately. The 19-month-old, identified only by the initials BV, was born with a penis and a uterine and vaginal structure but has been raised as a boy from birth. The NHS trust, which remains anonymous, initially sought the court's permission to perform the surgery, arguing it was lawful and beneficial for the child's welfare.

Also read High Court Approves Surgery for Toddler with DSD to Remove Female Organs

The judge's 22-page ruling emphasizes that by the end of the hearing, there was clear support for the surgery from both BV's mother and the court-appointed children's guardian. Sir Stephen Cobb stated that he was satisfied it was in BV's best interests to undergo the full range of identified surgeries at this stage or as soon as clinically indicated, given the unique circumstances of the case.

Conflicting Medical and Familial Perspectives

The legal battle highlighted significant tension between the family's urgent desire for intervention and the medical team's initial caution. While the mother and guardian wanted the surgery to proceed immediately, the NHS trust expressed significant misgivings about irreversible interventions in infancy. The trust argued that some operations should wait until BV is old enough to choose for himself, though the trust eventually became neutral on the delay.

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Sir Stephen Cobb acknowledged the loss of future choice that this decision entails for BV. However, he was persuaded that in these particular and highly unusual circumstances, the benefits of proceeding now outweigh the advantages of postponement. The judge noted that the mother and maternal family have wished since BV's first day for him to be raised and treated as a boy, and he was assigned the male sex accordingly.

Psychological Impact and Family Distress

The ruling details the profound emotional impact on BV's family, particularly his mother, who was told during ultrasound scans that she was expecting a girl. Sir Stephen Cobb wrote that the discordance between the mother's expectation and the birth of a child with different anatomy caused significant distress and shock to the mother and her family.

Although the judge recorded that the mother was initially visibly upset and angry, using derogatory terms for BV, he noted that the child is now much-loved by his mother and doted upon by his maternal family. However, the mother struggles with the ambiguity of BV's gender and fears the social and cultural implications of him growing up with both sets of sex organs. She has made it clear that if the court did not support surgery, she would give up work to hide BV from public scrutiny.

Welfare Concerns and Future Development

Sir Stephen Cobb ruled that delaying the surgery could have serious negative consequences for BV's welfare. The judge warned that the child could grow up without sufficient clarity, support, or certainty regarding this important aspect of his development. He concluded that performing the surgery now provides BV with a stable and unambiguous framework within which he can develop during childhood.

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Difference in sex development, or DSD, involves rare conditions where a person's sex development differs from typical male or female patterns due to genes, hormones, or reproductive organs. BV's case illustrates the complex ethical and medical decisions faced by families and courts when standard binary classifications do not apply to a child's physical anatomy.