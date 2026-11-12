High Carbon Costs Push European Industry to Turkey and China

European leaders face scrutiny as soaring carbon prices drive energy-intensive manufacturing toward Turkey and China, undermining the bloc's climate and industrial strategy.

European Union leaders spent three hours in mid-October debating new carbon charges on transport and heating, a delay that pushed back lunch and signaled deep fractures in the bloc's climate strategy. The prolonged argument once again cast doubt on the core emissions trading scheme, which currently prices carbon permits between €80 and €90 per tonne of CO2. This high cost structure is actively pushing energy-intensive industries away from Europe and toward Turkey and China, nations that are rapidly building low-carbon capacity using cheap power rather than expensive emissions permits.

Carbon Costs Distort Energy Markets

The mechanism behind this industrial shift relies on the direct correlation between permit prices and electricity generation costs. At the current permit price of €80-90 per tonne of CO2, the carbon surcharge adds roughly €35-40 per megawatt-hour to gas-fired generation. For lignite-fired power stations, the carbon-only cost rises even higher, adding approximately €110-120 per megawatt-hour to the final bill.

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European industry leaders argue that their target electricity price should be around €50 per megawatt-hour to remain viable. The current carbon surcharge alone more than doubles that target, creating a structural disadvantage that makes domestic production economically unfeasible. This pricing model effectively taxes the transition away from fossil fuels rather than subsidizing it, stripping the economy of the cheap, reliable energy required to manufacture low-carbon technologies.

Competitive Disadvantage vs Turkey

The comparison between the European Union and Turkey highlights the severity of this competitive gap. As of mid-October, the average exchange power price in Turkey for 2026 was approximately €37 per megawatt-hour. In contrast, prices in Bulgaria stood at €122 per megawatt-hour, while Germany faced an average of €111 per megawatt-hour.

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Turkey operates a mixed energy portfolio running on coal and gas while simultaneously building renewables and a new nuclear plant. Its new carbon scheme begins with a cheap pilot phase, avoiding the European-level prices that stifle growth. Despite this, Turkey has installed over 37 GW of solar and wind capacity, targets 120 GW by 2035, and currently produces more steel than Germany. Bulgarian cement, fertiliser, and metallurgy plants now face a very real threat from Turkish competition due to these fundamental cost differences.

China Builds Capacity With Cheap Power

China presents an even more uncomfortable example of how low carbon costs accelerate industrial decarbonization. Carbon pricing in China costs approximately a tenth of the European rate, yet the country is constructing the world's largest fleet of renewables, batteries, and electric vehicles. In 2025 alone, China added about 317 GW of solar capacity and 120 GW of wind power to its grid.

Simultaneously, China added 78 GW of new coal capacity to secure the baseload power needed for its manufacturing sector. The share of electricity in final consumption in China rose from about 17% in 2010 to 30%, while in the European Union it has remained stagnant around 22-23% for more than 15 years. This demonstrates that high carbon prices are not a prerequisite for building low-carbon infrastructure; in fact, they can obstruct the rapid deployment of solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries that require energy-intensive raw materials.

Industrial Exodus and Policy Fallout

The core logic of the EU climate policy assumes that making emissions expensive will force the economy to cut them while giving European firms an edge in low-carbon technology. However, the transition requires massive amounts of cheap energy to manufacture the necessary components. Solar panels need polysilicon and glass, wind turbines require steel and rare earths, and batteries need zinc and copper.

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When European industry becomes uncompetitive due to high energy costs, the demand for these products does not disappear. Instead, it is imported from abroad. The European Union risks getting cleaner-looking production statistics on paper while losing physical plants, domestic jobs, and the actual capacity to build its own energy transition. Stakeholders are now demanding compensation and delaying investments as they face real competitive threats from rivals who prioritize cheap, reliable power over high carbon pricing.