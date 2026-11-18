Cameron Higgins overcame physical hurdles to master a difficult samba routine on Dancing with the Stars, earning praise from partner Mark Ballas after a successful performance.

Cameron Higgins has successfully completed a demanding dance challenge on Dancing with the Stars after overcoming significant physical and technical hurdles. The 35-year-old athlete performed three distinct routines including the freestyle, the judges' choice, and the instant dance challenge. Her performance demonstrated a marked improvement from earlier struggles with the samba technique that initially frustrated both her and her professional partner.

Higgins Overcomes Samba Physical Challenges

At the beginning of the week, I was like, Oh, this bloody samba is really getting me. This sentiment was shared by Higgins, who explained the difficulty of learning the bounce section from her partner. Mark Ballas described the movement as unnatural for the body, noting that the hip motion feels contrary to standard physical instincts. He stated that the technique requires a specific bounce and walk pattern that feels wrong to the muscles before it becomes correct.

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Ballas added that mastering this specific dance style requires a moment of clarity where the mental understanding finally aligns with physical execution. He noted that the technique takes a second for the penny to drop for learners. Once that moment occurs, the dancer realizes the correct motion, but the initial learning curve remains steep. Higgins confirmed that she had to persevere through the awkwardness to get the routine right.

Performance Strategy and Judge Interaction

Higgins revealed a specific mental shift she made right before her performance began. She decided to approach the stage with a mindset focused solely on enjoyment rather than perfection. As she moved near the judges desk, she changed her demeanor and started shaking her booty while looking directly at Judge Bruno Tonioli. She admitted to herself that she wanted to have fun and decided to shake her ass in Bruno Tonioli face.

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This change in attitude appeared to pay off during the routine. The decision to prioritize enjoyment and confidence over technical anxiety seemed to unlock her performance. The interaction with Bruno Tonioli became a focal point of her stage presence. This approach allowed her to connect with the judges on a personal level while delivering the high-energy movements required for the samba.

Ballas Praises Professional Growth

Mark Ballas expressed deep admiration for Higgins work ethic after the performance. He told Higgins that she had worked very hard and that he had been very impressed with her progress. Ballas reflected on their journey together, recalling how the pair initially met on season 4 of the show. He has worked closely with her for a long time and observed her growth from a distance.

The choreographer noted that seeing her perform with such skill was very cool as a teacher. He has done this profession for a long time and rarely sees such rapid improvement. His comments highlighted the professional bond formed between the athlete and the dancer. The praise indicated that the physical struggle had transformed into a polished performance.

Competitive Context and Future Steps

The performance took place during a competitive segment of the show that tests versatility. Higgins had to demonstrate proficiency in the freestyle, judges choice, and instant dance challenge. These three routines require different skills and quick adaptation. The samba routine was particularly challenging due to its complex hip movements.

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Her success marks a significant milestone in her season journey. The ability to master difficult techniques under pressure is crucial for staying in the competition. Higgins now moves forward with validated confidence in her dancing abilities. The positive feedback from Ballas and the judges sets a strong tone for upcoming challenges.