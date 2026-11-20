HIDIVE announces the Winter 2027 English premiere of a new comedy anime based on Nikumura-Q's manga. Follow a young heiress who transforms into a giant to protect her town from kaiju invaders.

HIDIVE is officially premiering a highly anticipated new comedy anime series in English during the Winter 2027 Anime season. This global streaming release marks a significant addition to the platform's growing library of licensed anime content. The announcement comes as HIDIVE continues to expand its offerings for dedicated anime fans worldwide.

Production Team and Creative Details

The anime adaptation is based on the original manga series created by Nikumura-Q. The project features a robust production team led by director Hiroshi Ikehata. Yu Sato is responsible for series composition and scripts, ensuring the narrative flows smoothly for new audiences. Character design and chief animation direction are handled by Hajime Mitsuda. Animation production is being managed by the well-known studio Tatsunoko Production.

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Story Premise and Main Characters

The series follows Oriko, a young heiress of the Fujido Zaibatsu, which is the world's largest beverage and vending machine company. Oriko was gifted an entire town on her fourth birthday and has worked tirelessly since then to help the town grow. She is assisted by her personal butler and researcher, Dr. Sebastian. The story shifts dramatically when Oriko turns fourteen and the town is suddenly invaded by a giant kaiju.

Key Voice Cast Members

The English dub will feature a notable cast bringing the characters to life. Yu Serizawa voices the protagonist, Oriko Fujido. Junya Enoki takes on the role of Dr. Sebastian, providing a comedic counterpoint to Oriko's earnestness. Imayanagi Ris is cast as Madoka Ito, adding depth to the supporting ensemble. This trio forms the core of the narrative as they navigate the chaos caused by the kaiju invasion.

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Special Screenings and Conventions

HIDIVE is offering fans a special first look at the new series through exclusive screenings. These events are scheduled for December 4 at Anime Frontier 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. Attendees at this convention will receive a special preview of the anime before its global release. This strategy allows early engagement with the fanbase ahead of the Winter 2027 launch.

Source Material and Awards Recognition

The underlying manga has already gained significant recognition within the industry. The series currently has 13 collected volumes available to readers. It was nominated for the eighth Next Manga Awards in 2022, highlighting its popularity among fans. Additionally, the series ranked fifth in AnimeJapan's sixth Most Wanted Anime Adaptation polls in 2023.

Global Release and Viewing Information

The series will be available to stream via HIDIVE, accessible through standard web browsers and a mobile app. Fans can expect updates on the global release in January through the HIDIVE platform. The streaming service is fully prepared to deliver this entry as part of its larger Winter 2027 collection. While the complete lineup has not been announced in full, the December 4 showcase promises more screeners for fans.