HIDIVE Sets Stream Release for Akihito Tsukushi Film Trilogy

The Akihito Tsukushi anime film will stream worldwide through HIDIVE in 2027, following a Japanese theatrical run. The first film of a new trilogy features returning cast and fresh voices, with music by Kevin Penkin.

The Akihito Tsukushi anime franchise has secured a streaming release that fans around the world can expect beginning next year. A wave of anticipation has been riding the franchise's success over the last decade, propelled by its long-running TV series and several feature films.

Japanese Theatrical Launch Precedes Global Stream

The first film of the new trilogy is scheduled for theatrical releases across Japan this fall. After a successful domestic run, the movie will leave Japanese cinemas before joining HIDIVE's library worldwide in 2027. The North American premiere will occur on December 5th with a special screening event hosted by Anime Frontier.

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Cast Reunions and New Voice Talent

Key actors from earlier installments are returning to their roles: Mariya Ise voices Reg, Miyu Tomita voices Riko, Shiori Izawa voices Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno voices Faputa. The new trilogy also introduces several fresh voice actors, including Sumire Morohoshi as Tepaste and Nana Mizuki as Srajo. These additions broaden the character roster and inject new dynamics into the story.

Creative Team and Musical Highlights

Hideyuki Kurata will pen the script for all films in the trilogy, while Kazuchika Kise and Yuka Kuroda manage character design. Renowned composer Kevin Penkin, who previously scored the series, is returning to craft the score for the new film. His work also includes the theme song, "Chain Of The Abyss," performed by Mori Calliope.

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Impact on Fans and Future Plans

The announcement of a 2027 streaming release builds excitement across the international fanbase. The film's release timeline allows viewers to first experience the theatrical version before accessing it on HIDIVE sometime next year. By encouraging audiences to revisit the original TV seasons available through HIDIVE, the producers aim to deepen engagement before launching the trilogy.

Next Steps and Release Scheduling

No exact streaming launch date has been confirmed beyond the 2027 window, and no release date has yet been announced for the second and third films in the planned trilogy. The production team has confirmed that all three movies will adhere to the same creative vision, unifying storyline, animation, and musical style. Fans can anticipate continued updates through official channels and social media as the project progresses toward the scheduled 2027 release.