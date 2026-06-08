HIDIVE Confirms The World Is Dancing Anime for Summer 2026 Lineup

HIDIVE has confirmed that The World Is Dancing anime will be part of their Summer 2026 lineup, exclusively streaming the series alongside its release in Japan. The anime will debut on June 29th for fans in the United States, Canada, and more, with a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 featuring Episode 2's world premiere.

The World Is Dancing , a new anime from the same studio behind the upcoming anime adaptation, has just given their Summer 2026 anime lineup a big boost with the confirmed launch of a new anime.

The Summer 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and that means a whole new wave of releases is coming our way in the very near future. Each of these major releases will go to different streaming platforms, and HIDIVE has now confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new series alongside its release in Japan as part of their packed Summer 2026 anime schedule.

Making its debut on June 29th for fans in the United States, Canada, and more, you can check out the newest trailer for The World Is Dancing, and it's going to be taking the stage during Anime Expo 2026. HIDIVE has confirmed that Episode 2 of the anime will be making its world premiere as part of a special panel during the event on Thursday, July 2nd, so a few lucky fans will be able to see even more of it in action soon enough.

Based on Kazuto Mihara's historical fantasy of the same name, it's got some big names behind its production. Sawako Kawamitsu will be providing the scripts, and Keigo Sasaki will be providing the character designs.

It will feature a voice cast including the likes of Yumiri Hanamori as Oniyasha, Simba Tsuchiya as Ishiya, Maaya Uchida as Kogane, Romi Park as Zojiro, Takahiro Sakurai as Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kan'ami, Nobuo Tobita as Nijo Yoshimoto, Mamiko Noto as Nariko, Inori Minase as Chiharu, Haruki Ishiya as Junigoro and Hazuki Seto as Satsuki. The World Is Dancing as part of HIDIVE's Summer 2026 line-up of exclusive simulcasts series, John Ledford, President of HIDIVE revealed about the new series.

Going deeper, Ledford teased what makes this new Summer 2026 series special, Told through the 12-year-old eyes of real-life Noh co-founder Zeami, presents a fictionalized dramatization of the birth of Noh that combines stunning animation together with mesmerizing elements from this classical theatrical art. Audiences will be captivated from the very first frame as they are transported back 600 years and immersed into the medieval world of 14, it's not to be missed!

With both an interesting hook for its historical setting, and some great looking visuals in the trailer, it's clear fans are going to want to keep a close eye on this launch coming in just a few more weeks





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