Hideo Kojima's Next Game Draws Skarsgård, a Longtime Metal Gear Fan

Actor Skarsgård told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that Metal Gear Solid shaped his fandom for Hideo Kojima's cinematic game design.

Hideo Kojima appears to have a habit of pairing his video games with well-known Hollywood stars, and his upcoming Metal Gear Solid -like project is the latest example. On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, actor Skarsgård discussed his connection to the legendary game creator and his own history with the franchise. Skarsgård said it was a 'big deal' for him to be cast in the project.

During the interview, Horowitz raised Kojima's name and his reputation as a cinephile, which led Skarsgård to reflect on his youth. The actor said he had spent a great deal of time with the franchise and that his interest in the series had lasted through his growing years.

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Skarsgård Credits Metal Gear Solid for His Fandom

Skarsgård said that he used to enjoy the Metal Gear Solid games growing up and that he had played them extensively. He stated that he had played every single one of them, at least the ones on the platform he had access to.

The exact meaning of his word choice is unclear. Skarsgård used the term 'platform,' but it is possible he intended to say 'console' and misspoke. Regardless of the wording, he discussed the original game and singled out the latest entry, which he described as 'the last one,' before explaining what drew him to Kojima's work.

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Skarsgård said he had been deeply drawn to Kojima himself, citing the mythology and the universes that Kojima creates. He also pointed to the mystique and allure surrounding the designer. In his words, Kojima is an auteur, but a video game auteur who is fluent in filmmaking, film, and cinema.

Kojima Declined a Film Adaptation, Skarsgård Says

Skarsgård said he had asked Kojima whether he would ever make a film. According to the actor, Kojima answered 'no' because he was, in Skarsgård's words, inventing a new medium. The exchange shows that Kojima has preferred to keep his creative work focused on interactive games rather than traditional cinema.

The response also fits a broader pattern. Over the years, various entities have tried to bring a Metal Gear Solid film to the screen, yet none of those attempts has resulted in a finished movie. Skarsgård's account suggests that Kojima views his games as their own storytelling form, separate from film.

Upcoming Game Details and Performance Capture

The upcoming Kojima project is expected to have around 'eight hours worth of narrative,' according to details tied to the title. The game is also expected to feature performance capture, a technique that records the movements and expressions of actors for use in digital characters.

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The use of performance capture is not a major surprise, because Kojima has consistently used it in his earlier productions. That consistency gives fans a clearer picture of how the new game may be built, even though many specifics remain limited in the available reporting.

Stakeholder Views on Hollywood Collaborations

Skarsgård's comments on Kojima Productions' games were often vague. He was reluctant to give specifics and spoke only in general terms about Kojima's prior work. That pattern suggests he may not be a frequent player, or may not have played the company's games in some time.

Kojima's other Hollywood-focused collaborators vary widely in how familiar they are with Kojima Productions' past titles. Director Guillermo del Toro, who is linked to the ill-fated Metal Gear Solid film effort, is one of the most prominent names in that group. Other actors and directors, including Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, Nicolas Winding Refn, Fatih Akin, Léa Seydoux, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and George Miller, have also been associated with Kojima's projects, and their levels of engagement with the games differ considerably.

Taken together, the remarks show how Kojima's blend of film talent and game development attracts performers who admire his work from very different starting points. For fans, the key takeaway is that Skarsgård's enthusiasm for the franchise is personal and rooted in his youth, while the broader Hollywood roster reflects Kojima's ongoing appeal across both film and gaming.