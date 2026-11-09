Hideo Kojima Praises Black Doves Season 2 on Netflix

Video game designer Hideo Kojima reviews Black Doves Season 2 on Netflix, calling it superior to the first season and praising Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

Legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima has publicly endorsed the second season of the Netflix spy series Black Doves. The acclaimed creator of the Metal Gear franchise shared his review on the social media platform X. Kojima stated that the new season surpasses the first in quality and emotional depth. The second season became available for streaming on November 5. This endorsement adds to the growing list of positive reception for the show.

Kojima Details Season 2 Superiority

Hideo Kojima explained that the quality of Black Doves Season 2 reached a level that compelled him to watch the remaining episodes in a single sitting. He noted that while the first season was excellent, the new installment elevates the standard significantly. The Japanese designer described the series as an absolute treat for fans of British spy thrillers. He highlighted how the narrative explores the complex emotions of spies and assassins. Lies, love, hate, sadness, loneliness, and loyalty are central themes in the story. These elements build toward an action-packed finale that impressed the gaming auteur.

Also read Black Doves Season 2 Returns: Keira Knightley's Espionage Thriller Premieres

Cast Performances and Writing Acclaim

Kojima singled out the performances of Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw as simply outstanding in the series. The review also praised Kathryn Hunter for her role as the handler of hired killers. Ella Lily Hyland received specific mention for her portrayal of an assassin in the show. Kojima emphasized that every character was brilliantly written and effectively brought to life by the cast. He expressed a strong desire to watch the series for a long time. The designer explicitly stated his hope for another season of Black Doves. He concluded his public review by highly recommending the show to his followers.

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Series Premise and Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Created by Joe Barton, Black Doves stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb. Webb is the wife of the British Prime Minister who leads a double life as a spy. Her secret lover is murdered by London's underworld, prompting a investigation. Sam, played by Ben Whishaw, is an old friend sent by a shadowy organization to protect her. The organization steals and sells secrets to the highest bidder. The series has achieved a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating surpasses the 92% score of the first season. Critics have commended the mix of dark comedy, bloody action, and twisty espionage. The audience score on the site is 69%. This is higher than the 64% audience score for the previous season.

Critical Contrast and Viewing Information

Not all critics view the second season with uniform praise. Screen Rant reviewer Sean Morrison offered a more mixed perspective. Morrison claimed the show loses some of its unique identity in Season 2. He argued the series attempts to replicate the thrills of James Bond and John Wick. Morrison compared the first season to Casino Royale. He viewed the second season as a slightly underwhelming return to form similar to Spectre. Despite this critique, Hideo Kojima's glowing endorsement may persuade curious viewers to watch. Two seasons of Black Doves are now streaming on Netflix. The show is rated TV-MA for action and mature themes.