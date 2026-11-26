Legendary game designer Hideki Kamiya states he would love to create a new Castlevania title for Konami, praising the original game's visionary design.

Legendary game developer Hideaki Kamiya has confirmed his independent studio, Clovers, is actively seeking publishing partnerships to develop new titles, explicitly targeting Konami for a new Castlevania project.

Kamiya disclosed during a recent video address that his studio, established in 2023, operates without any external financial backing from third-party investors. This lack of independent funding necessitates his outreach to major industry publishers to maintain financial stability and continue production.

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The developer emphasized that maintaining positive relationships with these major companies is essential for his long-term strategy. He expressed a strong desire to collaborate with publishers to create innovative and interesting games that resonate with the gaming community.

When discussing specific targets, Kamiya highlighted two Konami franchises that have significantly influenced his career: the niche hack-and-slash Getsu Fūma Den and the globally recognized Castlevania series. He directed a clear message to the publisher regarding the latter.

Kamiya stated with conviction that if he were to develop a new Castlevania game, the result would be incredible. He explicitly asked Konami to consider handing the project to his team, although he acknowledged that he is currently occupied with other professional commitments.

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Beyond the horror-action genre, Kamiya outlined several other ambitious projects he would like to pursue with different industry partners. He expressed a strong desire to develop a new Star Fox game in partnership with Koei Tecmo to explore new interactive narratives.

Additionally, he fantasized about creating a sequel to the classic scrolling shooter King's Knight for Square Enix. He also mentioned a potential collaboration with Bandai Namco on another Kinnikuman: Muscle Tag Match game, indicating he would send proposal emails once his current workload allows.

Regarding his vision for the Castlevania franchise, Kamiya praised the debut entry for its exceptional design and clear artistic direction. He described the original title as an amazing action game that showcased a precise and deliberate vision from its creator.

Kamiya noted that the detailed weapon choices, such as the iconic whip, were unique and memorable for the time. He appreciated how the stages themselves narrated the story, taking the player from the clock tower into the castle catacombs with intentionality.

The developer emphasized that the level design in the original Castlevania lacked extraneous elements that did not serve the narrative. He felt that every component, from the waterways to the upward progression through the castle, was intentionally placed.

This high level of artistic vision impressed Kamiya and remains a benchmark for game design in the modern era. He noted that the detailed storytelling through environmental progression set a high standard for level design.

Konami has recently shown more openness to reviving its legacy series, similar to its recent efforts with Silent Hill. This shift in corporate strategy has created a more favorable environment for potential collaborations with outside developers.

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The industry has observed this change since Konami's recent decisions to engage more openly with its iconic intellectual properties. This openness provides a potential pathway for studios like Clovers to pitch and secure major licensing deals.

Kamiya's comments come at a time when the market is increasingly receptive to high-quality remakes and reimaginings of classic franchises. His studio's approach highlights the growing trend of independent developers seeking publisher support for legacy IP.

The developer's admiration for the original Castlevania design underscores the importance of respecting source material while introducing modern gameplay innovations. His specific callout to Konami signals a serious interest in bringing his unique directorial style to the vampire hunter genre.

While no official agreement has been announced, the clear expression of interest from such a renowned creator has generated significant buzz. The gaming community is now watching to see if Konami will respond to this direct appeal for creative collaboration.

Kamiya's studio continues to operate with a focus on quality and creative freedom, relying on strategic partnerships to sustain operations. His pitch represents a significant opportunity for both the developer and the publisher to create a landmark title.

The potential collaboration would combine Kamiya's expertise in action mechanics with Konami's rich historical IP. Fans of the series are eager to see if this vision can materialize into a playable reality.

As the industry evolves, the relationship between independent studios and major publishers becomes increasingly critical. Kamiya's situation exemplifies the challenges and opportunities facing modern game development in a competitive market.