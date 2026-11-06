Hidden world discovered in James Webb telescope image after scientists remove stellar glare

Using machine learning, astronomers developed a new way of looking at James Webb telescope data that allows far-off planets to emerge from their star's glare.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsJames Webb Space Telescope observations of the star 51 Eridani seen before and after the team's new model was used to clean up starlight.

When it comes to spotting planets orbiting distant stars, the biggest hurdle is often separating the signal from the noise — specifically, trying to distinguish a planet from the stellar glare around it. That's true even for the most sophisticated telescopes, including the Now, astronomers have developed a new way to spot planets that were formerly drowned out in a sea of light.

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Using a combination of modeling and machine learning techniques, they picked out a previously hidden giant exoplanet in data from JWST. The results were published Nov. 4 in the journalto block out some of this excess light, similar to the way the moon and a pinhole camera operate during a total. But even the best coronagraphs have limitations — for example, they can't block all the glare, and the telescopes themselves move.

Even the most stable telescopes vibrate almost imperceptibly as they collect light, so the images a telescope produces contain ever-so-slight mismatches compared with what the instrument actually sees. These slight shifts can be enough to obscure even very large To address this, Ferrer-Chavez and his team developed a"digital twin" of JWST that virtually recreates how light travels through the telescope's detectors, minus any movement-based imperfections.

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To fine-tune this digital replica, the researchers used computational models based in real-world physics alongside machine learning techniques similar to those used to train AI. But the authors stressed that this is not an AI model. Astronomers detected radio signals coming from an exoplanet for the first time. Spoiler alert: It's not aliens.

'It's absolutely exciting! ': Astronomers discover an atmosphere around an Earth-like planet in the habitable zone for first time ever Using FLIP, the team analyzed data from three stars, including 51 Eridani, which is located around 97 light-years from Earth and was already suspected to have a giant exoplanet orbiting it. Although the planet, called, had been detected by ground-based telescopes, it was drowned out by light in previous JWST observations.

With FLIP, however, 51 Eridani b popped out from the dataset. The scientists hope this approach will help astronomers pick out even more hard-to-spot exoplanets, especially ones that look like the planets in our own backyard. In the nearly 35-year history of exoplanet hunting, the vast majority of planets we've found have been radically different from those in our ownFerrer-Chavez, R., Wang, J. J., Bouman, K. L., Freeman, W. T., Pueyo, L., Feng, B. Y., & Perrin, M. D. .

Imaging exoplanets below the telescope stability limit. Joanna Thompson is a science journalist and runner based in New York. She holds a B.S. in Zoology and a B.A. in Creative Writing from North Carolina State University, as well as a Master's in Science Journalism from NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. Find more of her work in Scientific American, The Daily Beast, Atlas Obscura or Audubon Magazine.