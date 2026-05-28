Hidden Treasures Exhibit Charts 250 Years of Franco-American Luxury and Cultural Exchange

A new exhibition in New York titled 'Hidden Treasures' showcases iconic French luxury items that illustrate the deep and enduring cultural bond between France and the United States. Organized by Comité Colbert, the display features pieces from 65 French maisons-including fashion, jewelry, perfume, and Champagne-that have been selected to represent 250 years of shared history.

An advertisement from 1935 and a midnight-blue perfume bottle for Jacques Guerlain 's Shalimar fragrance are on display as part of the Comite Colbert "Hidden Treasures" exhibit at The Shed in New York.

The exhibition showcases a curated selection of iconic French luxury items that highlight the deep cultural and historical ties between France and the United States. Among the highlights are a pink wool Givenchy coat once worn by former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, a Boucheron necklace inspired by pieces owned by wealthy Irish-American silver mine owners, a violet evening gown designed by Cristobal Balenciaga that was worn by American socialite Mona von Bismarck, and a Chanel coat and midi skirt based on the poster for the 1931 film "Tonight or Never".

These pieces, along with others, are presented in shipping containers to symbolize the transatlantic journey that has connected both nations for centuries. The exhibit is organized by Comité Colbert, an association representing leading French luxury maisons-including fashion, perfume, jewelry, hospitality, and spirits-and marks 250 years of Franco-American relations. The curators asked 65 French luxury houses and cultural institutions to dig into their archives and select objects that embody this enduring bond.

The exhibition runs through the end of May 2026 at The Shed in Manhattan, a timing that coincides with both the anniversary celebrations and a period of significant American demand for French luxury goods. The story of French influence in America stretches back to the nation's earliest days. Even before the Statue of Liberty-a gift from France dedicated in 1886-became the iconic symbol of Franco-American friendship, the United States looked to France as a beacon of taste and refinement.

One of the Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin, commissioned the Libertas Americana medal in 1782 through French artists and the Paris mint to honor France's support during the Revolutionary War. That medal is on display, offering a tangible link to the diplomatic origins of the relationship. Over time, the cultural exchange evolved beyond diplomacy into fashion, gastronomy, and lifestyle. The exhibit demonstrates how French luxury houses have long tailored their offerings to American sensibilities.

For instance, a 1964 advertisement from Veuve Clicquot shows the Champagne brand pairing its product with hamburgers-a deliberate strategy to make luxury accessible and relevant to US consumers, breaking away from the traditional notion of reserving Champagne only for special occasions. Fashion remains a central thread. The Givenchy coat lent by the house recalls Jacqueline Kennedy's 1961 trip to France, a moment that cemented her status as a global style icon.

Also featured is Madonna's daring pinstriped Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the 1992 runway show that raised funds for AIDS research, underscoring how French fashion has intersected with American pop culture and social causes. The presence of such pieces illustrates not only the admiration for French elegance-what Bénédicte Épinay, president and CEO of Comité Colbert, calls the "je ne sais quoi" of French luxury-but also the reciprocal influence.

American patrons, socialites, and celebrities have played a crucial role in popularizing and sustaining these maisons. The exhibit arrives as French luxury brands are increasingly expanding their physical and commercial presence in the United States, recognizing that American consumers represent a major share of their global market. According to James Burroughs, a professor at the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, "For much of our existence, we were a relatively modest economy.

We were overshadowed by dominant cultures like France.

" That dynamic has shifted, yet the allure of French craftsmanship persists. The "Hidden Treasures" exhibition, therefore, is both a retrospective and a contemporary statement. It underscores that the bond between the two countries is not merely transactional but woven into the fabric of cultural identity. Each object-whether a perfume bottle, a gown, or a medal-tells a story of migration, adaptation, and mutual fascination.

By staging the exhibit in a New York art center like The Shed, Comité Colbert brings these archival gems to a broad audience, reaffirming that the transatlantic dialogue continues to shape both luxury and legacy





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Franco-American Relations French Luxury Comité Colbert Hidden Treasures Exhibit Fashion History Cultural Exchange Luxury Goods Jacqueline Kennedy Givenchy Balenciaga Chanel Cartier Guerlain Veuve Clicquot Statue Of Liberty Benjamin Franklin Libertas Americana The Shed New York

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