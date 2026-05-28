Hidden Treasures: 250 Years of Franco-American Luxury and Cultural Exchange

The Comité Colbert's 'Hidden Treasures' exhibit at The Shed in New York presents iconic French luxury items that illustrate the enduring cultural bond between France and the United States. Featuring pieces from Givenchy, Chanel, Balenciaga, Cartier, and more, the exhibition commemorates 250 years of Franco-American relations through fashion, jewelry, perfume, and historical artifacts.

An advertisement from 1935 and a midnight-blue perfume bottle for Jacques Guerlain's Shalimar fragrance are displayed as part of the Comité Colbert 'Hidden Treasures' exhibit at The Shed in New York.

The exhibit showcases a myriad of items that symbolize the deep-rooted cultural and economic ties between France and the United States, marking 250 years of Franco-American relations. Among the highlights are a pink wool Givenchy coat worn by former U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, a Boucheron necklace replicating one worn by wealthy Irish American silver mine owners, a violet evening gown by Cristobal Balenciaga worn by socialite Mona von Bismarck, and a Chanel coat and midi skirt inspired by the 1931 film 'Tonight or Never.

' Also featured is a Cartier lunar module replica and the Libertas Americana medal commissioned by Benjamin Franklin in 1782. Each item is presented in shipping containers to evoke the trans-Atlantic journey. The exhibit, organized by Comité Colbert-which represents top French luxury maisons-features contributions from 65 houses and institutions. It runs through May and underscores the significant American consumer demand for French luxury, prompting houses to expand U.S. presence.

'American people love French elegance - the 'je ne sais quoi' of French luxury,' said Bénédicte Épinay, Comité Colbert's president and CEO. 'It's a deep link starting at the 18th century and still alive. ' The relationship is also reflected in the Statue of Liberty, a French gift. Fashion remains central: alongside Kennedy's Givenchy coat, there is Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier AIDS benefit dress.

Marketing strategies like Veuve Clicquot's 1964 ad pairing Champagne with hamburgers illustrate adaptation to U.S. tastes. The exhibit arrives as the U.S. celebrates its 250th milestone, reminding us that American cultural identity has long been shaped by French inspiration





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