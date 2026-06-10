Hidden Samsung Keyboard Features You Should Know

Discover powerful Samsung Keyboard features like undo/redo gestures, voice typing, translation, and Samsung Pass integration that can boost your productivity.

Android is known for its open ecosystem, which allows you to customize your devices in a myriad of ways, such as installing a new launcher, changing fonts and icon themes, and even using a third-party keyboard.

That, of course, extends to Samsung devices like the Galaxy series. But most manufacturers also include stock solutions with the phone, like Samsung Keyboard. If you own a Samsung device and you use a third-party keyboard, you may not be acquainted with some of the things the company's native keyboard can do. Under the Default Keyboard setting, it will list the one that's currently active.

You can tap that and swap to Samsung Keyboard if it's not already active. Beyond that, you'll want to make sure your Samsung Keyboard app is fully updated. Open the Galaxy Store app from your app drawer, tap the menu button in the bottom right (three horizontal lines), and select Updates. This ensures you have the latest software features that only Samsung Galaxy devices have.

For example, did you know there's a gesture shortcut for undoing and redoing changes when you make a mistake? We'll get to how that works in a bit. Ultimately, here are some of those cool things you may have had no idea your Samsung phone's keyboard could do. Typos are a fact of life.

But it can certainly get frustrating going back and forth, deleting text, letters, and impromptu symbols when you clumsily tap the wrong keys. The Samsung Keyboard makes it super simple to revert your typos - or the opposite, to bring them back if you accidentally delete something you wanted to keep. Simply swipe from right to left on the keyboard with two fingers to undo mistakes.

You can also swipe from left to right with two fingers to redo something you've undone. This works when the keyboard is open in any app, browser window, or system menu. It seems like a simple feature that might not have much of an impact at first. But after hours upon hours of typing, making typos, selecting the wrong words, and sometimes with the predictive text getting in your way, it really can save you a lot of time.

With this quick shortcut, you don't have to manually delete letters using backspace, you can simply roll back entire words. Or, if you delete them with a misplaced tap, you can bring them right back instantly. Generally, to translate text from your language into another, you'd open a website or app like Google Translate, write your message or text, choose your languages, hit the Translate option, and then copy and paste the new text back into your messaging app.

If you're working with a lengthy segment, this can be frustrating. But even if it's one or two words, that's a lot of hoops to jump through - especially when Samsung Keyboard can translate that content for you quickly and efficiently. Here's how it works. Open the keyboard and tap the Settings icon, represented by an icon with two connected boxes and the letter A inside.

The Translate option may instead appear in your shortcuts bar at the top if you've used it previously. Once the mode is active, enter your text to translate, tap the language icon on the left to adjust your languages, then hit Enter or Send. The app will place the translated text into the message window so you can send it off to your contact or post it.

If you're busy doing other things when you're trying to respond to someone, or if you simply want to auto-type a block of text using your voice, Samsung Keyboard has you covered. Yes, this is possible with other keyboard options, including Gboard, but it's still nice to know about if you're using Samsung's version. Open the keyboard, tap the microphone icon, and begin saying out loud what you want to type for a message, post, or text.

On the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the microphone icon shows up in the very bottom left, down on the system shortcut bar. Depending on your model, it may appear in other areas, but it should be somewhere on or near the keyboard UI. If you speak clearly, the system will accurately write out in text form what you are saying. When you're done, tap the microphone icon again, and it should clean up the text, adding punctuation like commas and periods.

This is an absolutely fantastic way to leave yourself notes, write out ideas that came to you in the spur of the moment, or to respond to people when you can't stop and tap out the letters with your fingers. Password managers and apps like Samsung Pass make it easy to create secure passwords for all of your online accounts and services.

They also make it easy to quickly pull up those details, rather than rummaging around for a notepad and pen where you might have jotted them all down. What you may not know is that Samsung Pass is also integrated into Samsung Keyboard, allowing you to conveniently pull saved information when you need to log in somewhere.

First, make sure you're saving the relevant account information to Samsung Pass - without it, the feature won't make a difference. When you're on a login screen, tap the Samsung Pass icon on the keyboard toolbar. It will show you the saved credentials for that site or app, and you can tap to autofill the username and password. This seamless integration saves time and enhances security by reducing the need to remember or type passwords manually.

With all these hidden gems, Samsung Keyboard proves to be a powerful tool that goes beyond simple typing, offering productivity boosts and convenience features that can significantly improve your daily smartphone experience





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