Hidden Kingdom: The Discovery of Over 100 Irregular Moons and What They Reveal About Saturn's Rings

Astronomers have discovered a hidden population of over 100 irregular moons in the outer solar system, hinting at recent violent collisions and possibly explaining how Saturn got its rings.

In the far reaches of the solar system, the planetary neighborhood seems quiet. Beyond Jupiter, the sun is no longer a blazing disc but a cold, white lamp.

The planets are separated by gulfs of darkness. Light takes just 8 minutes to get from the sun to Earth, but typically more than an hour to cross the yawning chasm between Uranus and Neptune. Yet in the middle of what seems like an uneventful part of the solar system, astronomers recently made a mammoth discovery: a hidden population of more than 100 moons that, until recently, remained almost invisible.

From Earth, they appear as faint, fast-moving points of light, easily lost in their planets' glare. They are not moons as we imagine them - grand worlds like our own pale satellite, Jupiter's volcanic Io, or Saturn's haze-wrapped Titan. They are smaller, darker, and far more unruly. Astronomers call them irregular moons, and with their numbers now so high, their hidden kingdom has become harder to ignore.

We have had this huge influx in the last year, an eye opener at Saturn, says Marina Brozovic, a planetary scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. But it is not just the discovery of these moons that has astronomers excited. For one thing, they may hint that the outer part of our solar system might not be enjoying a quiet retirement but instead has seen periods of incredible turbulence surprisingly recently.

For another, these hidden moons may help us solve a mystery about one of our solar system's most iconic sights: how did Saturn get its rings? What is a moon, exactly? If you looked up at our night sky you would see our own natural satellite, more than 3400 kilometers across, keeping stately company with Earth.

Many of the solar system's other moons fit that picture, too: big, round worlds circling close to their host planet, usually moving with that planet's spin. But there is another kind of moon. These are small, misshapen things, often only a few kilometers wide, following distant, tilted, and sometimes backwards paths. These are irregular moons and, for a long time, they were easy to overlook.

One of the first irregular moons to be recognized was Phoebe around Saturn in 1898, the largest of the planet's irregular moons at 213 km across. It was the herald of many more to come. As telescopes and digital cameras improved, especially from the early 2000s, astronomers began seeing smaller and smaller irregular moons around giant planets in droves.

Then came last year's deluge. In 2025, Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington DC, who has helped lead many of these searches, says the broad pattern did not come as a surprise. Astronomers were always sure there were more moons to be found around the gas giants, he says; telescopes just could not pick up such faint signals until recently. Still, the scale of discoveries last year caught many off guard.

Everybody was surprised, says Brozovic. Astronomers had expected maybe a few dozen more moons to be found around these outer planets, but instead hundreds or even thousands are now thought to be awaiting discovery. It really is starting to be pretty busy out there in the solar system, says Brozovic. These moons might be small, but their implications are large.

Their oddly elongated orbits suggest that they did not form in the same place as their host planets, the way larger moons did. Many also travel in loose families, following similar paths around their planet - a pattern that seems to suggest they are the fragments of larger parent moons hundreds of kilometers across that broke apart in collisions long ago.

Thanks to these irregular moons, astronomers now think they can reconstruct this violent history and its role in shaping the solar system, says Sheppard. To reconstruct this history, we need to first ask a pivotal question: how exactly did these irregular moons end up around these gas giants?

For decades, astronomers thought the answer lay in the solar system's first flush of youth, because there just is not an easy way for a planet to capture a passing object in the settled solar system we see today, says Sheppard. A comet or asteroid can wander briefly into a planet's gravitational grip, but unless something slows it down, it would simply fly out again.

The only way to capture a moon is to dissipate energy from its orbit, he says. However, soon after the birth of our solar system - about 4.5 billion years ago - there were several possible mechanisms of capture. One involved the protoplanetary disk of gas and dust, which was more swollen and extended back then. Asteroids or comets flying through it could have been slowed enough to be captured into orbit around planets.

But while that works for smaller bodies, it struggles to explain how planets captured the suspected parent bodies of irregular moons, which were later smashed apart. A more promising avenue for that is the Nice model, the most accepted picture of solar system evolution. It says Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune did not originally form where we see them today but migrated from different positions, causing gravitational upheavals that scattered small bodies throughout the outer solar system.

Some of these bodies were captured as irregular moons, while others became the building blocks of rings or were ejected into the Oort cloud. The recent surge in irregular moon discoveries at Saturn has been particularly revealing. In 2025, scientists identified 128 new irregular moons around Saturn, bringing its total to 274, far surpassing Jupiter's 95 known moons.

These new moons are all tiny, just a few kilometers across, and they cluster into three distinct groups based on their orbital inclinations. The largest group, the Norse family, orbits retrograde (opposite to Saturn's rotation) and is thought to be remnants of a single large moon that broke apart about 100 million years ago - a blink in geological time.

This suggests that Saturn's irregular moon population is relatively young and that collisions in the outer solar system happened much more recently than previously thought. If that is the case, it may also explain Saturn's rings. The rings are made mostly of water ice, and their pristine appearance implies they formed only 10 to 100 million years ago.

One leading theory is that a large comet or moon got too close to Saturn and was torn apart by tidal forces, creating the rings. The recent discovery of a young, collisional family of irregular moons provides a plausible source for such an event. Perhaps one of the parent moons, disturbed by a passing asteroid or comet, crashed into another moon, shattering both and sending debris into orbit around Saturn.

Some of that debris formed the rings, while the largest fragments became the irregular moons we see today. This picture is still speculative, but it ties together two long-standing puzzles: the origin of Saturn's rings and the origin of its irregular moons. And it shows that the outer solar system is not a static museum of ancient events but a dynamic place where collisions still happen.

As telescopes like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory come online, astronomers expect to find even more irregular moons around Uranus and Neptune, which have far fewer known moons than Jupiter and Saturn. These discoveries will help refine our models of planetary migration and the late heavy bombardment, a period of intense asteroid impacts about 4 billion years ago that reshaped the inner solar system.

They may even reveal whether Uranus and Neptune once had rings like Saturn's, which have since vanished. For now, the hidden kingdom of irregular moons is opening a new window into the violent and surprising history of our solar system





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