Berserk Of Gluttony Season 2 Returns April 2027 on Crunchyroll with New Voice Cast and Staff

After four years of silence, the 2023‑debut light novel adaptation returns in spring 2027 with new staff, the same voice cast and a fresh visual style. The show, initially unnoticed amid stiff competition, now promises a deeper exploration of its unique fantasy world and the chilling relationship between its protagonist and a dark weapon. The season will stream worldwide on Crunchyroll, with an English dub available.

Berserk Of Gluttony will return to Crunchyroll in April 2027, after a four‑year hiatus, as the second season drops onto the streaming platform as part of the Spring 2027 anime lineup.

The new season's launch date is set for early April 2027. Episodes will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll outside Japan, with an English dub also available for international viewers.

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The production team returns in full force. Tetsuya Yanagisawa and Kenichi Ishikura will direct the new episodes for animation studio ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa will write the scripts, while Takafumi Furusawa will provide the character designs, all of whom contributed to the acclaimed debut in 2023.

Voice actors will reprise their roles: Ryota Osaka returns as the fragile yet determined Fate Graphite, Tomokazu Seki as the seductive weapon Greed, Hisako Tojo as Roxy Heart, Misato Matsuoka as Myne, Hitomi Sekine as Eris, and Takehito Koyasu as Aaron. The continuity of the cast is expected to preserve the emotional depth fans appreciated in the first season.

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The series follows a world where each individual is born with an innate skill that shapes their potential. Fate Graphite's skill initially appears useless, leaving him physically weak. Later, he discovers that the skill can grant him unexpected power, positioning him to confront the heavy burden of Greed, a dark weapon that demands constant hunting of monsters to sate its growing hunger.

Fans will see the narrative delve deeper into the origins of innate skills and the ambiguous nature of Greed, potentially reshaping the power dynamics introduced in the first season. The show's themes-burden of power, unchecked ambition, and moral ambiguity-continue to resonate with viewers.

Despite the crowded 2027 anime calendar, Berserk Of Gluttony's resurgence is poised to stand out, especially as non‑isekai titles grow in popularity. Its dark‑fantasy premise and unique mechanics offer a fresh alternative to mainstream projects.

The series' return is expected to elevate the franchise from a quiet hidden gem to a headline contender, leveraging a dedicated fanbase and high‑quality production team to captivate audiences worldwide.

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With all critical elements-talented voice actors, seasoned directors, fresh designs, and an engaging storyline-aligned, the second season promises to rekindle interest and potentially broaden the series' global reach.

Fans are urged to keep an eye on Crunchyroll's release schedule in early 2027, as the show's comeback will provide a compelling counterpoint to the year's high‑profile releases and offer a richly layered narrative for viewers seeking depth beyond the typical isekai package.