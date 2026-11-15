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Hicksville residents shaken after deadly accidental shooting

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Hicksville residents shaken after deadly accidental shooting
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Police responded to South Broadway just after midnight Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police responded to South Broadway just after midnight Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back.

‘I have the heebie jeebies. ’ Plainview residents report growing rat infestation in neighborhood Residents in a Hicksville neighborhood say they are on edge after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Hicksville early Saturday in what police say was an accidental shooting. Police responded to South Broadway just after midnight Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back.

Also readHicksville Man Charged After Accidental Shooting Death

Investigators say Mohammed Basheer Ahmed, 27, accidentally fired his pistol while inside the same vehicle as the victim. Ahmed was arrested in connection with the incident.

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“In the morning, people came over here and were talking about it and they were very scared. We got kids, we got scared. It’s like ‘what’s going on’ around that neighborhood,” said Faisal Iqbal of Hicksville. A sunny forecast & mid-November warmup for Long IslandStony Brook University celebrates first-generation students

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