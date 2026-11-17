The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants $3 million to USAging to operate the National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging, targeting better health outcomes for older adults by 2029 through enhanced training and data infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a three-year, $3 million cooperative agreement to USAging to operate the National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging. Announced on November 17, 2026, this investment aims to strengthen Senior Nutrition Programs funded by the Older Americans Act. The initiative seeks to improve nutrition services for older adults through targeted training, robust data infrastructure, and comprehensive technical assistance.

National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging Overview

The National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging will receive this funding through the Administration for Community Living. This center will provide national leadership to a network that currently serves nearly 1 million meals daily. Roughly 5,000 local providers deliver these meals to older adults across the country. Despite this widespread reach, an estimated 10 million older adults still face hunger each year. Many struggle to access nutritious food and the supportive services they need to maintain independence.

Also read Five Center Backs Man Utd Should Target in January—Ranked

Strategic Targets for 2029 Participation Growth

The National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging has established specific, measurable goals to be achieved by 2029. The center aims to increase participation in nutrition, socialization, and health promotion activities by 15 percent. Additionally, it seeks to connect at least half of all participants to additional nutrition or health-promotion services. The initiative also targets helping more than 60 percent of older adults maintain or improve their nutrition risk scores. These metrics shift the focus from mere service delivery to tangible health outcomes.

Stakeholder Positions and Administrative Leadership

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. framed the investment as a core component of the Trump Administration's Make America Healthy Again agenda. He emphasized the critical role of nutrition in preventing chronic disease and keeping older Americans independent. This perspective positions food access as a preventive health strategy rather than just a social service. The award elevates USAging from an advocacy organization to an operational leader. The National Association representing Area Agencies on Aging will now manage hands-on performance metrics for local providers nationwide.

Advertisement

Network Expansion and Service Delivery Mechanisms

The National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging will collaborate with Innovations in Nutrition grantees and State Units on Aging. It will also work directly with Area Agencies on Aging and 70 Title VI Native American aging programs. This broad network includes more than 5,000 local nutrition providers who depend on the center for resources. The cooperative agreement requires USAging to build data systems that track who is being reached. These systems will identify who is falling through the cracks in the current decentralized service model. Better outreach and stronger referral pathways are essential to achieving the 15 percent participation increase.

Implementation Strategy and Future Accountability

The shift toward a performance-oriented role marks a significant change for USAging. The center will be directly responsible for the training and technical assistance that local providers rely on. This structure ensures greater accountability for how federal funds are utilized in community settings. Achieving the 15 percent growth target requires more than just preparing more meals. It demands improved data infrastructure and strategic interventions to engage underserved populations. The Administration for Community Living will monitor progress against the stated nutritional risk score goals. This oversight ensures that the National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging delivers measurable benefits to the aging population it serves.