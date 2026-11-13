HGV Driver Milly Everatt Replaces RAF Officer in Miss England Final

HGV driver Milly Everatt becomes a late addition to Miss England after RAF officer Alex Tyne withdrew. The 27-year-old from Eastoft will compete in Leicester aiming for Miss World 2024.

Milly Everatt, a 27-year-old Heavy Goods Vehicle driver from Eastoft, has secured a last-minute spot in the Miss England national final. She replaces Flying Officer Alex Tyne, who withdrew from the competition days before the scheduled event. The pageant final will take place next Tuesday at the Athena events arena in Leicester.

How Milly Everatt Entered Miss England Final

Milly Everatt qualified for the final as a judges' choice during earlier rounds of the contest. She had previously missed winning the Lincolnshire title by a single point in an earlier stage. Flying Officer Alex Tyne, age 25, was originally selected to represent Lincolnshire in the national competition. Tyne cited operational work commitments with the Royal Air Force as the reason for her unexpected withdrawal. This opening allowed Everatt, who works on a farm and drives 44-ton trucks across the country, to step in as her replacement.

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Milly Everatt and Alex Tyne Competing Roles

The sudden change in lineup highlights the flexibility required for national pageant representation. Alex Tyne had been prepared to compete as the designated representative for the Lincolnshire region. Milly Everatt had already demonstrated her eligibility by reaching the final stage as a judges' selection. The swap ensures that Lincolnshire maintains its presence in the UK's premier beauty pageant despite the personnel change. Everatt's entry provides a unique contrast to the typical pageant contestant profile.

Impact on Milly Everatt Miss World Bid

Everatt views this opportunity as a critical chance to compete for the title of Miss World. She noted that this is her final year of eligibility for the international Miss World competition. Everatt has participated in regional contests before, representing Lincoln in 2018 and North Lincolnshire in 2022. In 2022, she served as first runner-up to Jessica Gagen, who ultimately won the Miss England title. This upcoming final in Leicester represents her third attempt to win the national crown.

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Challenging Stereotypes in Truck Driving

Milly Everatt aims to use her platform to challenge stereotypes in the logistics industry. She drives 44-ton HGVs and works on a farm, roles she finds fulfilling despite being male-dominated. Everatt has previously spoken about the need for more women in heavy vehicle operation. She argues that the industry is not limited to older male drivers and deserves broader recognition. Her participation in Miss England serves as a statement on diversity in the workforce.

Next Steps for Miss England Finalists

The Miss England national final is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Athena events arena in Leicester. Milly Everatt will perform on the catwalk as part of the final evaluations. She hopes to inspire others to embrace diverse aspects of their identities without fear of failure. The event continues to be one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the United Kingdom. Everatt's journey from the lorry cab to the catwalk represents a significant personal and professional milestone.