HGTV announces a new half-hour house-hunting show featuring affordable coastal homes from the Gulf to the Jersey Shore, alongside December premieres for Home Town and Fixer to Fabulous.

HGTV has officially added a new house-hunting series to its expanding portfolio of popular programming. The network announced the specific premiere date for this upcoming show, which is designed to follow hopeful homebuyers who are actively searching for affordable properties along America's extensive coastline. The series aims to capture the excitement of the real estate market while focusing on accessible price points for viewers.

Coastal Homebuyers Face Realistic Budgets

The new series will feature colorful real estate agents who guide their clients through tours of beautiful waterfront properties. These agents are tasked with evaluating their clients renovation needs while carefully considering their specific wish lists. The core mechanic of the show involves working strictly within realistic budgets to help buyers fulfill their dream of owning a home with ocean views without breaking the bank.

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The official description emphasizes the diversity of coastal living by highlighting properties from charming cottages along the Gulf's warm waters to coveted condos on the Atlantic sands. It also features seaside homes dotting the famous Jersey Shore, showcasing that bargain hunters can chase their coastal dreams on a budget. This approach proves that living the beach life does not require a massive financial investment, a key selling point for the target demographic.

Show Details And Broadcast Logistics

At the time of the announcement, the total count of episodes for the new series remains under wraps, as does the specific cast details for the featured agents. However, the network has confirmed that each episode will have a half-hour runtime, offering a concise viewing experience for audiences. This format allows for quick, engaging content that fits easily into daily schedules while maintaining the depth required for a house-hunting narrative.

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Alongside this new premiere, HGTV is also preparing to launch new seasons of other popular shows this December. These additions are timed specifically for fans to watch during the holiday season, providing a cozy entertainment option for viewers looking for television to accompany their holidays. The network is leveraging the popularity of its existing franchises to drive viewership for the new holiday programming block.

Home Town And Fixer To Fabulous Returns

One of the major premieres scheduled for the holiday season is the eleventh season of Home Town. This highly anticipated return is set to air on Sunday, December 27, at 8/7c. The show has built a strong loyal following, and its return in late December ensures that HGTV retains its audience through the end of the year with familiar and beloved content.

In addition to Home Town, HGTV is ending the year on a high note by announcing release dates for another popular series, Fixer to Fabulous. These coordinated premieres demonstrate a strategic effort to keep viewers engaged with the network's brand during a critical programming period. The simultaneous launch of new seasons helps maintain momentum and viewer retention across the network's schedule.

Viewing Options Across Digital Platforms

The best way to watch HGTV shows at no cost in the US is to include the network with existing TV plans from cable or satellite providers. Additionally, viewers can access the content through live TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling TV, or DIRECTV. These platforms offer a comprehensive solution for cord-cutters who still want access to traditional cable networks and their original programming.

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Alternatively, Discovery+ offers a selection of HGTV shows on demand for those who prefer a streaming-only approach. This flexibility ensures that audiences can engage with the new coastal real estate series and the returning holiday favorites on their preferred devices. The network's multi-platform strategy maximizes reach and convenience for a diverse audience base.