A Hezbollah drone struck an Iron Dome battery in northern Israel, injuring two soldiers. President Donald Trump criticized the monthlong ceasefire between the United States and Iran as 'unbelievably weak.' French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted an event at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, saying it was 'impossible' for the speakers to be heard. Marie-Louise Eta became the first woman in history to lead a men's team from one of Europe's top five soccer leagues to victory. A spate of arson attacks has targeted mostly Jewish sites across Europe in recent weeks. UK authorities are investigating possible Iran links to the attacks. CNN visited London's Kenton United Synagogue, which was targeted with a suspected petrol bomb in April. A motorcycle was left hanging from a traffic light pole after crashing with a car in British Columbia, Canada, authorities said.

A Hezbollah drone struck an Iron Dome battery in northern Israel this past Thursday. Video from the first-person drone shows it flying at low-level until the moment of impact.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were injured in the attacks, which shows how effectively the Iranian proxy has used the weapon. President Donald Trump said the monthlong ceasefire between the United States and Iran is on 'massive life support,' calling it 'unbelievably weak.

' French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted an event at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, saying it was 'impossible' for the speakers to be heard. Marie-Louise Eta has become the first woman in history to lead a men's team from one of Europe's top five soccer leagues to victory. A spate of arson attacks has targeted mostly Jewish sites across Europe in recent weeks. UK authorities are investigating possible Iran links to the attacks.

CNN visits London's Kenton United Synagogue, which was targeted with a suspected petrol bomb in April. A motorcycle was left hanging from a traffic light pole after crashing with a car in British Columbia, Canada, authorities said





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Hezbollah Drone Iron Dome Battery Iran Trump Macron Soccer Coach Arson Attacks Jewish Sites UK CNN London's Kenton United Synagogue British Columbia Canada

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