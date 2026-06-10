Hezbollah Buries Leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine in Massive Beirut Funeral

Tens of thousands gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, killed in Israeli strikes.

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Beirut 's southern suburbs on Sunday for the funeral of Hezbollah 's former leader Hassan Nasrallah and his cousin and successor Hashem Safieddine, who were killed in Israeli strikes months apart.

The procession, which began at the Sports City Stadium, saw coffins draped in yellow Hezbollah flags carried on a trailer through a sea of supporters waving flags and chanting slogans. The event, delayed due to security concerns and regional tensions, underscored the group's resilience despite heavy blows from Israel. Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for over three decades, was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike on Sept. 27, 2024, in Beirut's Dahiyeh district.

His death sent shockwaves through the region, as he was a pivotal figure in Lebanese politics and a key ally of Iran. His successor, Safieddine, was killed in a subsequent strike weeks later, forcing Hezbollah to operate under a new leadership structure. The funeral was a display of unity and defiance, with senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa delivering a speech vowing to continue the resistance against Israel.

The crowd, which included dignitaries from Iran, Syria, and other allied groups, chanted "Death to Israel" and "America is the Great Satan.

" Security was tight, with Hezbollah fighters lining the route and checkpoints set up across the area. The funeral also served as a reminder of the deep sectarian divides in Lebanon, with many Christians and Sunnis staying away. The event was broadcast live on Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV, showing emotional scenes of women weeping and men beating their chests in mourning.

The coffins were later taken to a cemetery near the site of Nasrallah's assassination, where they were buried in a private ceremony. The funeral marked a turning point for Hezbollah, which has faced unprecedented challenges since the war with Israel escalated. The group's new leader, whose identity has not been publicly confirmed, inherits a movement that is militarily weakened but politically entrenched. The international community watched closely, with the United States and Israel warning against any retaliation.

The funeral also drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where the economy has collapsed and infrastructure is in ruins. Many mourners traveled from across the country and even from Syria to pay their respects. The event showcased the enduring loyalty of Hezbollah's base, which remains committed to the group's ideology of resistance. Analysts say the funeral could galvanize support for Hezbollah in the short term but also risks provoking further Israeli strikes.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer for the martyrs and a call for unity among Shia Muslims. As the sun set over Beirut, the stadium emptied, leaving behind a sea of discarded flags and flowers. The echoes of chants faded, but the legacy of Nasrallah and Safieddine remains deeply ingrained in Hezbollah's narrative of struggle and sacrifice





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hezbollah Nasrallah Beirut Funeral Lebanon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

War divides Lebanese opinions on HezbollahThe renewed war with Israel has divided opinions on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, as Isobel Yeung found while reporting in Lebanon.

Read more »

US and Iran Clash Over Ceasefire as Israel Strikes Hezbollah TargetsUS President Trump has urged Israel and Iran to cease hostilities,though the situation remains tense as Israel responDs to Iranian aggression.

Read more »

Israel strikes Hezbollah in Beirut, Iran retaliates with missile salvo, raising fear of regional warAn Israeli airstrike on a Hezbollah‑held building in Beirut triggered an Iranian missile attack on Israel, prompting mass evacuations, UN emergency talks, and heightened warning of a broader Middle East conflict.

Read more »

Trump Halts Troops to Beirut After Netanyahu Call Amid Iran Talks SuspensionFollowing reports that Iran suspended negotiations over Israeli actions in Lebanon, former President Trump announced no troops would be sent to Beirut and claimed a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The move comes amid accusations that Israel is deliberately sabotaging diplomacy by escalating attacks in southern Lebanon.

Read more »