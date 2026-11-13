HEYDUDE brings everyday comfort to Austin with its Stretch Jersey collection

HEYDUDE’s “HEYDUDE of the Day” spotlights Wendy and Wally Stretch Jersey in Austin, featuring soft stretchy fabric, removable foam insoles, and slip-on ease. Try them at the Icon Store on South Congress.

The store features a wide selection of women's, men's and kids' shoes, including the brand's holiday collection and special items available exclusively in Austin.of the Day" series, We Are Austin hosts Sierra Waggoner and Trevor Scott are highlighting some of the brand's most popular shoes, including signature styles, exclusive collaborations and seasonal favorites.

If you have a favorite hoodie or lived-in T-shirt you never want to take off, imagine that same cozy feeling in a pair of shoes! Sierra showed off the Wendy Stretch Jersey in Oat,while Trevor sported the Wally Stretch Jersey in Charcoal! The shoes feature a fabric blend with 8% spandex for added flexibility, along with a comfort-cushioned ankle collar that helps create a soft, relaxed fit. The comfort doesn't stop with the fabric!

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Both styles feature HEYDUDE's HEY COMF removable foam insole, designed to provide everyday cushioning and enhanced comfort. A lightweight, flexible outsole makes these shoes an easy choice for busy days, while their slip-on design adds convenience for anyone who's constantly on the go. They're also travel-ready and easy to wash, making them a practical option for everything from running errands to packing for your next getaway.

Austin shoppers can experience the comfort firsthand at the HEYDUDE Icon Store, located at 1708 South Congress Avenue. The store features a wide selection of women's, men's and kids' shoes, including the brand's holiday collection and special items available exclusively in Austin. The store features a wide selection of women's, men's and kids' shoes, including the brand's holiday collection and special items available exclusively in Austin.

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Whether you're shopping for a comfortable everyday favorite or looking for a holiday gift, there's plenty to explore. Watch We Are Austin's "HEYDUDE of the Day" series as Sierra and Trevor continue highlighting the brand's signature styles, exclusive collaborations and holiday favorites!

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