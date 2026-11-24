A Denver-based initiative funded by a $180,000 grant aims to reshape male social media content by promoting empathy and authentic brotherhood among young men.

The Young Men and Media Collective-funded initiative plans a December retreat in Austin with trained mediators following a public leadership dispute and a tribunal that exposed fractures within the founder's inner circle. Johnny Cole, Jonathan Jacobs, and Matthew Echelman are now selecting the cohort for this third house, which will follow a successful second location in Atlanta. The leaders have apparently hashed things out and are working to correct some of the mistakes they made with the Denver House.

They are enlisting the services of an in-person, trained men's group facilitator to mediate conflicts during the upcoming sessions. Jacobs described the process as a test-and-learn pilot where they accept swings and misses but want to ensure they do not keep taking the same swing. Cole has also recruited a professional videographer who is twenty-two years old and understands the current digital aesthetic to record social media content for the new cohort.

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All eight members of the initial Denver group have already confirmed their return for the Austin retreat. The confirmed creators include leftist bodybuilder Colin Davis and trans former NCAA athlete Schuyler Bailar. This continuity suggests that despite the recent turbulence, the core group remains committed to the mission of redefining masculinity through vulnerability and community support.

During the Denver experience, the creators at the Hey Brother House produced somewhere between sixty-five and seventy videos. The main focus remained heavily on bonding activities and group discussions rather than constant content production. The highest-performing video was a clip of Mars Wright injecting himself with testosterone as the other men cheered him on, which garnered six hundred eighty-nine thousand views.

After the tribunal, the House also produced Wright's Ask a Trans Man video series, which overperformed on both Instagram and Wright's YouTube channel. In one of these videos, Cole and Wright, who have since made up, were prominently featured. This content demonstrated the group's ability to address difficult topics and create inclusive narratives that resonated with a broader audience.

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Little of the content from Hey Brother House went viral in the traditional sense, but for a handful of the creators, their audience now skews more male. Wright noted that some of his content from the house reached a predominantly male audience. However, in reaching their specific target demographic of men from eighteen to twenty-five, they saw limited success. Cole admitted that some of their content was too on the nose for the average viewer.

In the future, the initiative plans to create more of the type of stuff that young men want to see, such as the wrestling videos, which Cole says overperformed. For this reason, they are trying to recruit a much younger cohort for Austin who focus less on political commentary and more on skits and lifestyle content. They are having some difficulty finding this demographic because many younger male creators often have to juggle their content creation with school.

Many potential recruits have talent managers who do not want their clients to get too political. Some creators have turned down the House because they cannot pay them that much. This financial and professional constraint presents a significant hurdle for scaling the initiative and ensuring it reaches the widest possible audience of disaffected young men.

Despite these challenges, there are signs pointing in the direction of a healthier version of manhood being promoted on social media. Following the midterm elections in November, men like senators-elect Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico, and Sen. Jon Ossoff emerged triumphant at the polls. They proffer a kindler and gentler model of masculinity than any proffered by figures like Clavicular or Androgenic.

Perhaps even more tellingly, white men between the ages of eighteen and twenty-nine, who had previously helped deliver the twenty-twenty-four election to Donald Trump, swung overwhelmingly left. According to one analysis, fifty-four percent of this bracket voted Democratic in the midterms. This shift indicates a growing exhaustion with older, more toxic models of masculinity.

There was also one video that came out of Denver that did indeed perform well with the target demographic of Gen Z men. A simple, five-second looping Instagram Reel shows Josh Kennedy and Cole locked in an embrace. The onscreen text reads, When is the last time you got a hug longer than five seconds. It has garnered five hundred thousand views, mostly from eighteen-to-twenty-four-year-olds.

The internal conflict within the Denver house centered on a proposal by Mars Wright to create an Ask a Trans Man video series. Wright wanted to use the platform to show his community that there are men who care for trans people and would stand up for them. Many of the guys were on board, but Cole visibly bristled at the suggestion, saying it caused him reservation and anxiety due to the possibility of backlash from LGBTQ viewers.

The group held a meeting to talk through the conflict that caused tension. Wright interpreted Cole's reaction as a gut-wrenchingly painful moment where he felt rejected despite being invited to the house. Cole later explained that he was worried about the emotional and energetic impact of that series when the container of men had not addressed the emotional impact of things that had been said offline.

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The impact of the conflict became clear the next day when members of the House were abruptly summoned upstairs for a tribunal. The vibes were off almost immediately as the House members had no idea what the purpose of the meeting was. They were even more flummoxed when one of the camera crew members asked them to head back down and come up again to get a better take.

They sat in a circle as Echelman opened the meeting by reading a seven-minute statement off his iPhone. Echelman accused Cole of unintentionally abusing his leadership position to shut people down. He also brought up a critique raised by one house member that the dress your bro thrifting activity could be perceived on social media as poverty porn.

The tribunal was described by several house members as a disaster. As the men splintered off to go rock-climbing or golfing, Lightfoot said it felt less like an authentic conversation and more like a reality TV show. A visibly upset Wright said he was less angry than disappointed, noting that while their hearts were in the right place, the group was still far from where it needed to be.

Echelman later disputed others' characterization of the tribunal, claiming that plenty of people said they broke the glass ceiling by being open and honest with one another. After the initial confrontation with Cole, some of the men brought up their own minor conflicts from Hey Brother House. Without exception, they had been addressed graciously and without grandstanding.

There was no bluster for the cameras and no aggression, which is something you would come to expect from a group of men in conflict. They listened, affirmed each other, and told each other how grateful they were for the experience. Even if the house leaders were in conflict, the creators themselves were synced up completely.

Wright stated that he looks at any one of them and knows they would make him feel safe and comfortable. It did not necessarily make for compelling content, but it seemed like they had taken Cole's earlier lesson to heart. You cannot heal if you do not reveal, a mantra that echoed throughout the retreat despite the leadership failures.

Cole told an interviewer that he knows so strongly in his soul that more men and boys just need more hugs. He emphasized that no matter what you have been through or who you are, you just need more hugs and safe touches and affirmation and encouragement. Watching the Reel with Kennedy and Cole embracing, this message felt simple but undeniably true.