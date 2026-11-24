Jodie Foster and Walton Goggins also lend their voices to the animated adventure about a teenager who discovers she's a witch and gets transported to a magical realm.

) are forced to retreat to a remote lakeside cabin. Coming just after a brutal face-off with the wicked queen Celeste , the scene is heavy with emotion; whether they’re able to pull off a miraculous recovery here will determine the fate of not only their mission, but their very lives.

Amid all that fear and hope and desperate love, however, I found myself overcome by an incongruous surge of envy. As I looked around the hideaway, with its giant windows and twinkly fairy lights, its big fluffy couch perfect for napping and its rustic shelves crammed with plants and candles and otherworldly knickknacks, I couldn’t help thinking:Jodie Foster Describes 'F1' as a Movie "Made by AI" at Aspen Ideas Fest: "I Don't Say This Disparagingly"It wasn’t the first time watching the film that I’d wished I could walk right into the screen, though it was surely the only time I could imagine the rental listing so clearly.

Also read Disney's Hexed Movie Review Mother Daughter Story Beats Villain Pacing Issues

More than as a fairy tale, an inspirational fable or a complex exploration of the bonds between mothers and daughters,shines brightest as a travelogue through an enchanting world only accessible through the portal of a screen. If that’s not enough to make for a new cinematic classic, it’s more than enough to make for a pleasurably transportive trip to the theater. ), is a hodgepodge of sturdy but shopworn clichés.

Like teens everywhere since time immemorial, Billie has never quite felt like she fits in. Unlike most teens, Billie turns out to have a very good reason for feeling this way. A dust-up at her suburban Ohio high school reveals Billie to be not an ordinary girl but a witch, her powers suppressed at infancy by her overprotective mother, Alice.

Advertisement

In short order, Billie finds herself transported to Hexe, a magical realm awaiting the fulfillment of a prophecy by a chosen one who will finally bring true freedom and safety to all of its people. Blah blah blah, and so on and so forth;doesn’t seem especially interested in the specifics of this situation, so you needn’t concern yourself with them either.

The more important thing is that this plot functions very capably as an excuse to zip around the land of Hexe, which is where the real fun lies.to have a Find My Kid app installed, did you? — Hexe is a riotous feast of deep colors, rich textures and undulating shapes.

It is both the film’s blessing and its curse that a standard phone or laptop, of the sort you may have used to view the trailer, cannot do it justice. What looks merely messy on an eight-inch screen looks wonderfully immersive on a 20-foot one, the frame crowded with so much fine detail it seems impossible to take it all in at once. -alien swamps, curl up in goblincore dens packed with funny little cat tchotchkes.

In my very favorite sequence, they don animal disguises to infiltrate a no-humans-allowed dive where a cockroach and a spider are engaging in a WWE-style match, down to a teeny-tiny folding chair. It was such a rowdy good time, I was sorry when our heroes finally retrieved what they had come for and were thus able to leave.steals every one of his scenes as Beef Roger Crummchuk, a green three-eyed cat who’d rather be drinking martinis alone in his magically expanded swamp RV.

Lazy and cantankerous in equal measure, he’s both the film’s most reliable comic highlight and its unexpected heart — the cynic who goes from insisting that “it’s safer to stay home licking your armpit” since “most battles aren’t worth fighting” anyway to finding a renewed sense of hope in Billie’s determined heroism. Really, the whole ensemble is an embarrassment of riches, with even one-scene characters played by the very recognizable likes of Jimmy O. Yang or Ron Funches or Stephen Fry.

Advertisement

It’s surely an expensive flex from Disney, but it’s one that pays off. Hexe feels as vivid as it does becausemisses no opportunity to stuff in a bit more humor or personality or strangeness around the margins. A tense conversation with the queen might be punctuated by a tiny teacup exclaiming, “Baby, you’re” in the voice of Yvette Nicole Brown, or an impromptu spell-casting practice session interrupted by the complaints of a microwave voiced by Wayne Knight.

In comparison to all the bewitching delights and exotic thrills of Hexe, Billie and Alice almost cannot help but pale in comparison. As plucky Disney heroines, they’re plenty likable, just not especially unique. Steinfeld gives Billie the endearingly chaotic vibe of a teen determined to grab life with both hands, even if she doesn’t quite know what to expect from it.

Jones gets some lovely bittersweet notes to play as Alice’s deep emotional wounds come to the fore — often thanks to Foster’s Celeste, whose true viciousness cuts all the deeper for how persuasively she can play kind and benevolent when it suits her. The big lessons Alice and Billie come away with are as predictable as they are unimpeachably timeless.

Someone planning family movie night — say, as a chaser to Thursday’s Thanksgiving festivities — could certainly do worse than the PG charms of. Just know what once the movie’s over, it’s the eccentric magic of Hexe, rather than the boilerplate messaging about loving one’s family or being oneself, that’s bound to leave a lasting spell. Josh Allen on ‘The Buffalo Miracle,’ and What a Miracle It Would Be to Bring Buffalo a Super Bowl