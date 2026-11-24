Disney's Hexed is a surprisingly edgy YA fantasy about a teenage witch who discovers her powers and a hidden city of witches, with a great voice cast but a generic story.

Disney's latest animated film Hexed is a surprisingly edgy YA fantasy that sometimes seems in danger of going too far in the opposite direction. The film runs 103 minutes and is rated PG for action and some rude humor.

It is now playing in theaters. The studio has released the film in its usual Thanksgiving week sweet spot reserved for animated hits. The story follows Billie, a rebellious teenager in Ohio voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Her mother Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, is protective after almost losing her to a couple of crows that once appeared through a portal to another world.

Also read Disney Animation Shifts Strategy as 'Hexed' Tests New Direction

Billie Enters Hidden Occult City

Early on, Alice tells baby Billie, Sometimes we've gotta keep our magic inside. Billie resents her mother so much that she inputs her into her phone as The Warden. One day Billie's enchanted bracelet falls off, and her supernatural skills resurface, causing a portal to open to another world called Hexe. Hexe is a sanctuary city for practitioners of the occult, a hidden city of witches and wizards who fled there during the witch trials.

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The dark backstory whooshes away fast and bears little on the plot, besides allowing for the false equivalency of a hormonal high school outcast and people who were drowned and burned at the stake. When Billie arrives, the townsfolk are stunned to observe she can fly. Long ago, a prophecy foretold that during the rare moon's return an aerially inclined witch would free them in some way.

Standing in her way is her villainous grandmother Celeste, voiced by Jodie Foster, who happens to be the queen of Hexe. She is similarly airborne and ruthlessly craves being the prophesied one. She'll mow down anybody in her way without a second thought. With the help of a three-eyed cat named Beef, voiced by Walton Goggins, who lives in a swamp, Billie practices flight to save Hexe from something.

Disney Admiration and Criticisms

Mom arrives and during one of her pilot lessons gives her daughter the most Disney advice of all time: Just be you. The film's use of witchcraft as a shortcut to empowerment is so obvious, I suspect many 5-year-olds will feel patronized. The characters are forgettable, the boring adventure is follow-the-map video gamey and the typical takeaway is be yourself. For Millennials, Hexe is Halloweentown.

Their realm is basic and lusterless, designed like an animatronic Ren faire via Main Street Disney. This studio has, for the most part, given up on beauty and sided with bland and cute. Characters spout lines like that's my resting witch face. There are other half-bird, half-human creatures that can soar.

They're Celeste's equivalent of flying monkeys. There's a lot of Wicked in this as well. If flying is such a spectacular wonder, why can so many things do it? The movie is also resolutely anti-detail.

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Frozen Influences and Voice Cast

The film was definitely molded in Frozen's old ice cube tray. It's easy to mix the two up. A great and eclectic voice cast helps. Goggins is a surprisingly calming presence whenever things get hectic " and they do.

Foster's frosty Queen Celeste offers a refreshing return to the unreconstructed Disney villainesses of old. The rest of the cast includes Stephen Fry and Tracey Ullman as a talking book and a pen. There is still a lot to like, especially in its use of witchcraft as a metaphor; much play is made of Billie's teenage-emo awkwardness, with her purple hair, spindly legs and clunky goth boots.

Villain Return and Family Dynamics

Surprisingly, there is no father in the picture, and the story boils down to an interesting three-way dynamic between Alice, her daughter and the Queen, one that doesn't quite take the direction you might be expecting. After playing things safe with 2023's almost immediately forgettable, formulaic film, the studio has somehow turned the tanker round with a surprisingly edgy YA fantasy. Its message " the usual be-yourself, do-your-thing " is harmless enough, mind.

It's just disappointing that a film so high on intention, ignition and inwitchification should fall so short in the inspiration department. There's still enough potential for a sequel, mind.