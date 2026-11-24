Disney's Hexed features Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones in a story about witchcraft and family. The animated film offers colorful visuals and emotional depth despite predictable plot points and a forgettable villain.

Walt Disney Animation Studios presents Hexe d, a new animated feature that brings a vibrant and chaotic energy to the family entertainment market. The movie stars Hailee Steinfeld as Billie Doe, a teenager who uncovers her heritage as a witch. Rashida Jones voices her mother, Alice, who attempts to shield her daughter from this magical reality. The narrative focuses on their forced collaboration as they navigate the mysterious world of Hexe together. This dynamic drives the film's central emotional arc while providing a colorful backdrop for their evolving relationship.

Steinfeld and Jones Drive Emotional Narrative

Hailee Steinfeld delivers a charismatic performance as Billie, bringing a playful and rebellious spirit to the role. Her youthful energy makes the character instantly likable and easy to root for during her discovery of magical abilities. Rashida Jones complements this with a grounded portrayal of Alice, a protective mother whose methods often clash with her daughter's desires. The tension between their different approaches creates a relatable and engaging core for the story. Their interactions provide the emotional weight that elevates the film beyond a standard fantasy adventure. This parental conflict adds substantial depth to the narrative, making their journey feel personal and impactful for the audience.

Also read Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases 'Hexed' With Steinfeld And Foster

Visuals of Hexe Showcase Creative Animation

The world of Hexe serves as a striking visual backdrop for the story, filled with imaginative design and lively colors. The animation embraces the excitement of introducing a new magical environment, keeping the screen full of visual personality. This colorful aesthetic helps maintain engagement as Billie explores her unfamiliar surroundings and the resulting chaos. Disney Animation leverages its reputation for creating inviting fantasy spaces to great effect here. The energetic presentation allows viewers to become swept up in the wonder of the setting. This visual enthusiasm compensates for some of the narrative's more conventional storytelling elements.

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Predictable Plot and Weak Antagonist Limit Impact

Despite the charm, the screenplay occasionally relies on convenient coincidences that undermine narrative tension. Alice frequently appears exactly when the plot requires her, reducing the organic development of certain scenes. The villain, Queen Celeste voiced by Jodie Foster, suffers from insufficient screen time and a lack of present-day motivation. Her backstory is rooted in the past, making her feel less threatening to the characters in the current timeline. These choices prevent the movie from feeling groundbreaking or particularly original in its fantasy tropes. The pacing remains uneven, with some emotional beats arriving well before the audience anticipates them. Such familiarity may not disappoint the target demographic but limits the film's lasting critical impact.

Pop Soundtrack Creates Unique Musical Identity

Hexed distinguishes itself from typical Disney animated features through its reliance on pre-existing pop music rather than original songs. This needle-drop approach gives the film a distinct modern identity that aligns with the teenage protagonist's perspective. While some musical selections effectively amplify key scenes, others feel misplaced within the narrative context. This stylistic choice diverges from traditional Disney musical formulas but does not always land with equal effectiveness. The soundtrack contributes to the film's overall energetic tone, even if it lacks the cohesive integration of original score and song. This unique audio landscape adds another layer to the movie's character, reinforcing its attempt to feel contemporary and accessible to younger viewers seeking a fun and emotionally resonant experience.